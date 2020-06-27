David England: Low volatility funds to consider

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, I identified additional VIX products and discussed how I trade them. Today, I answer your questions and identify the slower-paced VIX products, the “low-volatility” funds.

But first I must cover something from last week. My job as a columnist is to answer your questions, discuss the potential money to be made plus signal the risks. I show what to look for, but ultimately, the decision to buy or sell is yours.

In my previous columns, focusing on trading VIX securities, I warned of the additional threats of trading Exchange Traded Notes. A new threat surfaced last week when the parent company of TVIX, Credit Suisse, announced they were getting out of the ETN business. This not only effects TVIX but several other ETNs, as well.

Why are they getting out? I do not know 100%, but the simple answer — the risk and hedging cost is more than the $25 million in yearly revenue. This means they are suspending creating any new TVIX shares, plus, it is also being delisted.

What is delisting? Simply, as a certain date, it no longer will be trading on its current exchange — the NASDAQ. After a particular date, it leaves and will be downgraded to another exchange, probably the pink-sheets, the equivalent of the “Bad News Bears” of the stock market.