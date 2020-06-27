David England: Low volatility funds to consider

Last week, I identified additional VIX products and discussed how I trade them. Today, I answer your questions and identify the slower-paced VIX products, the “low-volatility” funds.
But first I must cover something from last week. My job as a columnist is to answer your questions, discuss the potential money to be made plus signal the risks. I show what to look for, but ultimately, the decision to buy or sell is yours.
In my previous columns, focusing on trading VIX securities, I warned of the additional threats of trading Exchange Traded Notes. A new threat surfaced last week when the parent company of TVIX, Credit Suisse, announced they were getting out of the ETN business. This not only effects TVIX but several other ETNs, as well.
Why are they getting out? I do not know 100%, but the simple answer — the risk and hedging cost is more than the $25 million in yearly revenue. This means they are suspending creating any new TVIX shares, plus, it is also being delisted.
What is delisting? Simply, as a certain date, it no longer will be trading on its current exchange — the NASDAQ. After a particular date, it leaves and will be downgraded to another exchange, probably the pink-sheets, the equivalent of the “Bad News Bears” of the stock market.
No one knows what happens to the price once it hits the pink-sheets. If the market takes a tumble, the price of TVIX can spike. Only time will tell. If you hold shares, contact your broker and ask for your options on what you can do.
Going forward, if you see securities that have numerous reverse stock splits or if it is an Exchange Traded Note, (ETN,) then make sure the possible returns far outweigh the downside risks. See previous columns for details.
Next, I answer your questions about low volatility funds. After scanning for the highest trading volume, the low volatility funds candidates are as follows:
- USMV-iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility characteristics relative to the broader U.S. equity market.
- SPLV-Invesco S&P 500® Low Volatility ETF is based on the S&P 500 ® Low Volatility Index.
- JPST-JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated short-term fixed, variable, and floating rate debt.
- EFAV-iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of developed market equities that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility characteristics relative to the broader developed equity markets, excluding the U.S. and Canada.
- SPHD-Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF seeks investment results that generally correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield of the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index.
To see how each security performs, I designed a chart going back one year to see the performance during panic selling, and the spectacular market rebound.
Here are the key points: When panic selling hits, all low volatility funds dropped, some more than the market (SPX-green shaded area). During the fantastic rebound that started after March 24, all funds grossly underperformed the market (SPX) except for the JP Morgan, Ultra-Short Income ETF (brown line).
A key point — while this fund showed up in the scan of this low volatility group, I do not think it belongs there. It should be in the money market alternative group, instead of being included in the low volatility group. Be sure to double-check the fund descriptions when analyzing scan results. This is a prime example, to see that not all scanning software is 100%.
Next question: How do I trade low volatility funds? Very simply, I don’t. They are designed for investors looking for smaller swings when the market gets to rocking and rolling, like what we saw earlier this year. For several years, I have analyzed dozens of funds within this group. In conclusion, the constant anemic performance is not worth the low-risk investment.
Here are the action points: If looking for securities that have minimal price swings when panic selling hits, then there are better groups to use. I plan to identify some later this summer.
In a couple of days, the first half of the year will be in the books. Coming up, I plan to identify the strongest sectors and stocks for future momentum plays then identify the weakest areas and stocks for our readers that like potential value plays. Don’t miss it.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com. Full Disclosure: The author does not own any securities in this column.
