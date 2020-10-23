David England: Medical device funds

Last week, I answered questions on the Health care biotech sector then featured the second top-performing exchange-traded fund in the group, XBI-SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, along with its top companies.
Today, I feature the third-strongest performer in the group, IHI-iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, which tracks the Dow Jones US Select Medical Equipment Index composed of US equities in the medical devices sector. Per the performance chart, you can see IHI (purple line) has an impressive 67% return and outperformed the market ($SPX) by 14%.
Before I identify the strongest companies in IHI, let’s answer the question, why am I featuring the third-strongest performer in this group? Because these companies have tremendous potential now and in the years ahead.
What type of medical equipment is included in this index? Hopefully, you or loved ones have not had medical emergencies or illnesses where you would have first-hand experience with this group. As a paralysis, stroke, and cancer survivor I have had experience with many types of equipment made by companies featured here. Hopefully, the only experience I will have going forward will be as a stockholder and not a user for myself, my family, or yours.
Companies in this group including manufacturers and distributors of medical devices such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, prosthetics, pacemakers, X-ray machines, and other nondisposable medical devices.
When writing on funds and stocks in this medical equipment sector, I issue this warning: This group is extremely volatile and not for the faint of heart — pun intended. Companies in this group run or drop in anticipation of positive or negative news. I use medical equipment plays in speculative portions of smaller portfolios only and not for my long-term investments.
As I introduce you to new ETFs and their top companies, place them in a watch list portfolio and monitor their performance. Down the road, I will recap the funds and top companies in this series for new opportunities to consider for investing or trading.
Next, I will identify the top companies in the top-performing IHI-iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF that tracks the Dow Jones US Select Medical Equipment Index. The top companies and a brief description are as follows:
ISRG- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is an American corporation that develops, manufactures, and markets robotic products designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery, most notably with the da Vinci Surgical System.
DHR-Danaher Corporation is an American global company that designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. The company's three segments are "Life Sciences," "Diagnostics" and "Environmental & Applied Solutions."
TMO-Thermo Fisher Scientific is an American provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software and services to healthcare, life science, and other laboratories in academia, government, and industry.
SYK-Stryker Corporation is an American-based multinational medical technologies corporation. Stryker's products include implants used in joint replacement and trauma surgeries; surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems; endoscopic and communications systems; patient handling and emergency medical equipment; neurosurgical, neurovascular, and spinal devices; as well as other medical device products used in a variety of medical specialties.
ABT-Abbott Laboratories is an American multinational medical device and health care company. The company sells medical devices, diagnostics, branded generic medicines, and nutritional products.
EW-Edwards Lifesciences is an American medical technology company, specializing in artificial heart valves and hemodynamic monitoring.
To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, to real-time.
ISRG-Intuitive Surgical, Inc. took top honors with an unheard of 99% return. DHR-Danaher Corporation is up 87%. TMO-Thermo Fisher Scientific up 82%, SYK-Stryker Corporation up 76%, ABT-Abbott Laboratories up 74%, and EW-Edwards Lifesciences up 61%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 53%.
Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all six companies outperformed the market (SPX). While I like to feature five companies, I expanded it to the top six companies because of their potential this year and ahead.
Will these huge returns continue? Until profit-taking hits — nothing runs forever. It works until it doesn’t. To see how volatile these companies can trade, look at the action from Labor Day until Sept. 26, when profit-taking hit.
I will be monitoring these funds and companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.
Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track, and its holdings. Spend time to research each company and determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like ISRG, DHR, and TMO.
Next week, I plan to introduce you to low performing ETFs during this time period to know what I monitor before major profit-taking hits.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.
