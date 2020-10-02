David England: More NextGen opportunities

Last week, I introduced you to the new group called Next Generation or NextGen for short. I then featured the top-performing exchange-traded fund in the group, IBUY-Amplify Online Retail ETF along with its top companies.

To answer the question on what constitutes Next Generation groups, here is a partial list: Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, E-Commerce, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobile Technology, social platforms and Blockchain, plus much more. After reviewing, you can see why many are excited.

While researching NextGen for investing and trading opportunities, companies in this space open new career opportunities — another one of the many reasons why I see a tremendous boom ahead.

Instead of moving to another area, I would be remiss not to introduce you to companies in the second-best ETF performer ARKW-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. ARKW focuses to benefit from: Shifting technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services, companies that benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media.