David England: More on the esports explosion

Last week, I introduced you to the esports and gaming industry, then featured the top-performing exchange-traded fund in the group, NERD-the Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF along with its top companies.
While researching esports, I discovered that many universities and colleges are developing competitive teams and facilities on campus. This opens up great opportunities for students to compete and develop career opportunities and just one of the many reasons why I see a tremendous boom ahead.
Instead of moving on to another group, I would be remiss not to introduce you to companies in the second-best ETFs in the group, BJK-VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF. It tracks a different index in this space, the S-Network Global Gaming Index. Per the performance chart below, you can see BJK has an extremely respectable 82% return. Also, all funds in this group are grossly outperforming the market.
I will not be analyzing the GAMR and ESPO companies in future columns. Why? The majority of their top companies are international and are privately owned. They are not available to trade on our U.S. exchanges.
As I introduce you to new ETFs and their top companies, place them in a watch list portfolio to monitor their action. In a few weeks, I will recap the funds and top companies in this series for new opportunities to consider for investing or trading.
Next, I will identify the top companies in the top-performing BJK-VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF. The companies and a brief description along with the country of origin are as follows:
PENN-Penn National Gaming (PA-US), together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, online casinos, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment.
DKNG-DraftKings Inc. (MA-US) operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.
MGM-MGM Resorts International (NV-US), through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casinos, hotels, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail and other resort amenities.
VICI-VICI Properties (NY-US) is a real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations. Their portfolio consists of 31 gaming facilities comprising over 50 million square feet and features about 20,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.
GLPI-Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (PA-US) is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators.
FLTR.L- Flutter Entertainment PLC (Dublin-Ireland) operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally.
To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24 to real-time.
PENN-Penn National Gaming took top honors with an unheard of 592% return. DKNG-DraftKings Inc. is up 351%. MGM-MGM Resorts International up 151%, VICI-VICI Properties up 121%, GLPI-Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. up 102%, and FLTR.L-Flutter Entertainment PLC up 93%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 51%.
Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all six companies outperformed the market (SPX). The leader, Penn National Gaming is up nearly 600% with many others up as well. Why the astronomical returns? There are many reasons. One, this timeframe represents state shutdowns due to COVID allowing many with exponentially more time on their hands. Second, companies in this group are taking advantage of what was once illegal is now legal in many states, opening up new markets.
Will these huge returns continue? Yes, until profit taking hits — nothing runs forever. Playing stocks in this group is like gambling, pun intended. It works until it doesn’t. I will be monitoring these companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions. Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track and its holdings. Spend time to research the balance of the top companies to see if one may be next to run like PENN, DKNG and MGM.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.
