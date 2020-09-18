David England: More on the esports explosion

GLPI-Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (PA-US) is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators.

FLTR.L- Flutter Entertainment PLC (Dublin-Ireland) operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally.

To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24 to real-time.

PENN-Penn National Gaming took top honors with an unheard of 592% return. DKNG-DraftKings Inc. is up 351%. MGM-MGM Resorts International up 151%, VICI-VICI Properties up 121%, GLPI-Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. up 102%, and FLTR.L-Flutter Entertainment PLC up 93%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 51%.

Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all six companies outperformed the market (SPX). The leader, Penn National Gaming is up nearly 600% with many others up as well. Why the astronomical returns? There are many reasons. One, this timeframe represents state shutdowns due to COVID allowing many with exponentially more time on their hands. Second, companies in this group are taking advantage of what was once illegal is now legal in many states, opening up new markets.