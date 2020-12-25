David England: Most common unasked question: Part II

Last week, I answered an important question very rarely asked: How do I compare the performance of my holdings to the returns of the general market? Remember, I do not give buy or sell recommendations, but teach market basics to empower you to make better educated financial decisions.

In business, if you do not know your numbers, you do not know your business. This is equally true for investing and trading and a main reason why so many are not profitable with their investments. If you do not know the value of your holdings compared to the market at least on a monthly or quarterly basis, then you need to start.

To help understand the importance of determining the relative strength of our portfolio, I audited the holdings of a student from when the current bull market began, March 2009 to the present, so they could see if their investment goals are on track. Why? Although their monthly brokerage report gave data on their holdings value, it did not give them the needed relative strength and performance data versus simply investing in the market using an equity or bond exchange-traded fund that tracks market returns.