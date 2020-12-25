David England: Most common unasked question: Part II

Last week, I answered an important question very rarely asked: How do I compare the performance of my holdings to the returns of the general market? Remember, I do not give buy or sell recommendations, but teach market basics to empower you to make better educated financial decisions.
In business, if you do not know your numbers, you do not know your business. This is equally true for investing and trading and a main reason why so many are not profitable with their investments. If you do not know the value of your holdings compared to the market at least on a monthly or quarterly basis, then you need to start.
To help understand the importance of determining the relative strength of our portfolio, I audited the holdings of a student from when the current bull market began, March 2009 to the present, so they could see if their investment goals are on track. Why? Although their monthly brokerage report gave data on their holdings value, it did not give them the needed relative strength and performance data versus simply investing in the market using an equity or bond exchange-traded fund that tracks market returns.
The key points: Although their statement showed they had positive returns; all eight holdings grossly underperformed the market from -284% to over -415%. This is money the student could use once retirement hits. As we say on the street, there was a lot of money left off the table. See the EOM column from Dec. 19-20, 2020 for details.
Today, I switch gears to view what a portfolio should look like when the holdings are outperforming the market. To determine the relative strength and performance of each security from the recent market bottom, I designed a performance chart beginning on March 23, 2020, to Dec. 22, 2020. The securities holdings are redacted (black box) for confidentiality.
There is a popular quote from George Bernard Shaw: “He who can does. He who cannot, teaches.” To see if this is true, I am using one of my main investing portfolios as an example.
During this important timeframe, my statement shows positive returns and seven of my eight holdings outperformed the market. One security (red line) was all over the place, and if in my trading account would have been gone after the second lower high in August but would have been repurchased in mid-November. This performance data helps me determine which securities I hold or cash in when I do my annual rebalancing.
The key points: After the first of the year, I will conduct a thorough analysis on all securities and especially those that outperformed the market by less than ten percent and more importantly, on any that underperformed the market ETF, symbol SPY.
My one security (black line) that had a positive 61.66% return but underperformed SPY by -3.15% has a hefty annual dividend of 9.30% and pays monthly, I will keep it front and center in case its relative strength drops. If so, it will be replaced with a stronger security.
My goals with my investment portfolios: View each dollar as a warrior building financial wealth for my family. Weak holders are replaced with stronger securities to maximize every dollar for when and if I decide to semi-retire. All decisions are made rationally. I never fall in love with a security. Emotions along with fear, greed, pride or ego should never enter a financial decision.
No one knows the future profitability or relative strength of our current or new holdings. While there are many indicators to watch for clues to future market direction, there is no crystal ball to know 100% what will happen with the market, individual stocks, or sectors.
The only facts we have are from previous data. As you can see, relative strength/performance data is extremely valuable and should be monitored weekly or at least monthly.
What is next? I will name my 2020 Financial Entrepreneur of the year, then analyze which indexes and sectors had the best returns for 2020 and more importantly, why.
If you have additional questions on an account audit, email them to my address below.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.