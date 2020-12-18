David England: Most common unasked question

In business there is an axiom, if you don’t know your numbers, you don’t know your business. This is also true for investing and trading. If you do not know the value of your holdings, at least on a monthly or quarterly basis, then you should.
One of the tasks that keeps me busy in my financial education-analytics business is performing account audits for investors and traders. Why? Because most statements show if holdings are positive or negative but do not show the value of holdings compared to general market returns. If they did, then investors would see how much their holdings are overperforming or unfortunately underperforming the market.
Today, I answer a question very rarely asked: How do I compare the performance of my holdings to the returns of the general market? To start, let’s remember that I don’t give buy or sell recommendations, but teach market basics to empower you to make better educated financial decisions.
I began with Step 1, find the accurate, unrealized gain/loss on each security in multiple timeframes. In Step 2, we obtain data that compares the performance of your holdings versus the performance of the overall bond or equity market — what I refer to as relative strength.
Why are relative strength and performance data so important? Because the market direction is determined by the buying and selling of institutions — hedge, mutual, exchange — traded, and pension funds. It is very important to determine what the institutions are buying or selling to help determine the direction of the market and more importantly, your holdings.
Previously, a student a decade or so from retirement asked me to audit their multiple holdings so they could see if their investment goals are on track. Although their monthly brokerage report gave data on their holdings value, it did not give the needed relative strength and performance data versus simply investing the market using an equity or bond exchange-traded fund that tracks market returns.
To determine the relative strength and performance of each security, I designed a performance chart in multiple timeframes, beginning with when the recent bull market began, March 2009 to the present. For confidentiality, the names of the students' holdings are redacted (black box), but their performance is identified by the different colored lines.
The key points: This audit report does not represent profit or loss per holdings, but the relative strength of each holding compared to the market performance. Although their statement showed they had positive returns, all eight holdings grossly underperformed the market. To see the returns of simply investing in one equity market ETF, I added SPY (blue line). What we want to see is holdings performance to be more than the market returns (green shaded area) instead of holdings underperforming the market.
The spreadsheet shows the performance of each security, and more important, how much each security outperformed or underperformed the market. As you can see, all securities grossly underperformed the market. As we say on the street, there was a lot of money left off the table.
The next timeframe is this from when the market bottomed, March 23, 2020, to the present. Relative strength and performance are identified by the different colored lines.
The key points: In this timeframe, although his statement showed they had positive returns, all eight holdings were grossly underperforming the market. To see the returns of simply investing in one equity market ETF, I added SPY — blue line — to see these results. What we want to see is holdings performance to be more than the market returns instead of holdings underperforming the market.
The spreadsheet shows the performance of each security, and more important, how much each security out or underperformed the market. As you can see, all securities grossly underperformed the market. Once again, there was a lot of money (value) left off the table.
With this data, the investor needs to discuss these findings with their financial advisor then establish a game plan to go forward.
Here are the action points to consider: For instant access to this important data, see if your current broker has access to relative strength and performance data. If not, consider subscribing to a charting service like Stockcharts.com that displays this data in real-time.
No one knows the future profitability or relative strength of your current or new holdings. While there are many indicators to watch for clues to future market direction, no one has a clear crystal ball to know exactly what will happen with the SPX or individual stocks or sectors.
The only facts we have are from previous data. As you can see, this data is extremely valuable and should be monitored on at least a monthly basis.
If you have additional questions on an account audit, email them to my address below.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.
