David England: Most common unasked question

In business there is an axiom, if you don’t know your numbers, you don’t know your business. This is also true for investing and trading. If you do not know the value of your holdings, at least on a monthly or quarterly basis, then you should.

One of the tasks that keeps me busy in my financial education-analytics business is performing account audits for investors and traders. Why? Because most statements show if holdings are positive or negative but do not show the value of holdings compared to general market returns. If they did, then investors would see how much their holdings are overperforming or unfortunately underperforming the market.

Today, I answer a question very rarely asked: How do I compare the performance of my holdings to the returns of the general market? To start, let’s remember that I don’t give buy or sell recommendations, but teach market basics to empower you to make better educated financial decisions.

I began with Step 1, find the accurate, unrealized gain/loss on each security in multiple timeframes. In Step 2, we obtain data that compares the performance of your holdings versus the performance of the overall bond or equity market — what I refer to as relative strength.