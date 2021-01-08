David England: My 2020 financial entrepreneur of the year

Today, I am proud to announce Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, as my 2020 financial entrepreneur of the year.
Why? Throughout the years there have been fund managers that have developed superstar funds. As you will see, Catherine Wood and her diverse team at ARK Investment have developed funds blowing the doors off the market index returns.
Developing an investment company, offering award-winning funds does not happen overnight. I have never had the opportunity to meet Catherine Wood, but I can tell you that “just good enough” is not in her or her team’s vocabulary. My guess, building the foundation for her ARK Investment Management LLC began decades ago and the foundation for building her team started over 10 years ago, at a minimum.
The COVID pandemic packed over 10 years of business and consumer e-commerce adoption into one year — 2020. The demand for companies in their funds hit in a short time and became what some call overnight success. To say ARK is lucky is farfetched. Having one fund with phenomenal performance is tough. Having five funds with the returns they are experiencing is a super-long shot, to say the least.
I started to notice ARK Investment Management and their funds a couple of years back when I began monitoring the work of Catherine Wood. She and her team do business differently than any other investment management company I follow. The quality of their white papers, available on their website, is top-shelf. Also, daily you can receive a report of ARK’s latest trades, unheard-of in this industry. See the copy below. To see how rare this is, contact your broker and request the daily trades of your mutual funds. Let me know how that works out.
Let’s identify the larger Ark Investments exchange-traded funds, trading on our U.S. exchanges.
ARKG-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF includes companies across multiple sectors, including health care, information technology, materials, energy, and consumer discretionary, that are relevant to the fund’s investment theme of the genomics revolution.
ARKK-ARK Innovation ETF includes companies that use new technology for products and/or services that potentially changes the way the world works.
ARKW-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF focuses on companies expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services, companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media.
ARKF-ARK FINTECH Innovation ETF focusing on companies that potentially change the way the financial sector works including Blockchain Technology, Transaction Innovations, Risk Transformation, Frictionless Funding Platforms, Customer Facing Platforms, and New Intermediaries.
ARKQ-ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF tracks companies expected to substantially benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements, and advancements in scientific research related to, among other things, energy, automation, and manufacturing, materials, and transportation.
To see the performance of these ARK Investment ETFs compared to the performance of the U.S. markets ($SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, 2020, to the end of the year, Dec, 31, 2020. Why these dates? To see the true relative strength-performance of these funds after the panic selling ended and the current bull run began. This is how I determine which funds the institutions have on their radar and more important, buy screens.
The ARKG-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF took top honors with an impressive 252.52% return. ARKK-ARK Innovation ETF is up 238.68%. ARKW-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is up 221.66%, followed by ARKF-ARK FINTECH Innovation ETF up 179.50%. The laggard in the group is ARKQ-ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF up 173.94%. The main index benchmark ETF for this group is symbol QQQ is up 83.82% while the S&P 500 is up 68.71%.
Here are the key points: During this timeframe, all five ARK ETFs had phenomenal returns, all outperforming the benchmark tech index QQQ by a minimum of 90%. The leader ARKG outperformed QQQ by 169%. During this same time, the performance of the main market index SPX was 71%. Finally, I see increasing volume within this group meaning more institutions are moving funds into this increasingly popular sector. Remember, previous performance does not guarantee future returns.
Am I recommending buying any or all of these funds? No. My goal is to introduce you to these funds for future consideration. With these phenomenal returns, it is only a matter of time before profit-taking hits. When it hits, it may hit hard, driving the price into a potential buy (value) zone.
Finally, take the time to do your due diligence on each fund and its holdings. Spend time to research the companies in each fund. Once the companies are identified, set alerts to let you know when one breaks out or breaks down, price-wise. Then use my Simple Simon buy system to help with decisions.
I see tremendous opportunities within this space, especially as more institutions and investors come on board.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.