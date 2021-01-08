David England: My 2020 financial entrepreneur of the year

Today, I am proud to announce Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, as my 2020 financial entrepreneur of the year.

Why? Throughout the years there have been fund managers that have developed superstar funds. As you will see, Catherine Wood and her diverse team at ARK Investment have developed funds blowing the doors off the market index returns.

Developing an investment company, offering award-winning funds does not happen overnight. I have never had the opportunity to meet Catherine Wood, but I can tell you that “just good enough” is not in her or her team’s vocabulary. My guess, building the foundation for her ARK Investment Management LLC began decades ago and the foundation for building her team started over 10 years ago, at a minimum.

The COVID pandemic packed over 10 years of business and consumer e-commerce adoption into one year — 2020. The demand for companies in their funds hit in a short time and became what some call overnight success. To say ARK is lucky is farfetched. Having one fund with phenomenal performance is tough. Having five funds with the returns they are experiencing is a super-long shot, to say the least.