David England: Opportunities ahead  

Last week, in this space, I introduced you to the three phases of a bear market. I concluded that if another market shock hits, we will continue to see bear market rallies, then tests of new lows until all selling is exhausted and a market low is established. If conditions drive markets into the third phase, it can be a long, drawn-out event.
As I type, the market is enjoying a bear market rally, typical to Phase 2 of a bear market. How long will it last? No one knows, but after studying previous bear market rallies, it is not uncommon for markets to rally 50% or more before selling off and retesting previous lows.
Today, I will answer questions from readers who took profits before or early in the market fall and are looking to put some cash to work. I will do a step-by-step systematic approach on how I discover top-performing sectors, sub-sectors and companies with the best relative strength and performance. Funds and stocks within these groups are top performers, and make great trade or investing candidates after pullbacks.
Step 1: Scan for the top sectors using any of the online brokerage or charting companies. I find performance analytics at Stockcharts.com as being very accurate.
Then we'll analyze sector performance from the beginning of 2020 to date, including the market ($SPX-green area), using the most popular exchange-traded funds. The top five funds, are as follows, sorted by highest relative strength/performance: technology (red line), consumer staples (blue line), health care (green line), utilities (pink-line), and communication services (purple line).
Per the date of my scan, the top relative strength/performance fund was the Technology Select Sector Fund (red line). While the market ($SPX) was down year to date, a negative 17.55%, the technology fund was down only 8.22%. The laggard in the group was the Communication Services Select Fund (purple line), down 15.99%. Although in negative return territory, both funds outperformed the market.
Step 2: Determine the top sub-sectors in the top-performing technology fund. The top five technology sub-sector indexes, are as follows, sorted by highest relative strength/performance: DJ US Software (blue line), DJ US Semiconductors (red line), DJ US Computer Hardware (green line), DJ US Computer Services (pink-line), and DJ US Telecommunications Equipment (purple line).
Per the technology sub-sectors, the top relative strength/performance index was DJ US Software (blue line). While the market ($SPX) was down year to date 17.55%, the software index was down only 1.33%. The laggard in the group was the DJ US Telecommunication Equipment Index (purple line), down 14.16%. Although in negative return territory, both funds outperformed the market.
Step 3: Within the technology sub-sector, find the top relative strength/performance stocks in this index. The top five technology sub-sector companies, are as follows, sorted by highest relative strength/performance: Teledoc Health (blue line), BroadVision (red line), GSX Technedu (green line), VirnetX Holdings (pink-line), and Cloudfare (purple line).
Per the technology sub-sectors, the top relative strength/performance company was Teledoc (blue line). While the market ($SPX) was down year to date 17.55%, the software index was up 79.32%. The laggard in the group was Cloudflare (purple line) up 38.57%. All five companies in this group grossly outperformed the market.
Here are the key points to consider.
These results represent returns at the time of my research. Just because these funds, indexes and companies were the relative strength and performance leaders, this can change in a heartbeat. Leaders can become laggard and vise-versa at the blink of an eye. My point: Show there is a systematic approach to find strong candidates even in a very negative market. How do I use these results? Once the leaders are determined, I add them to a fund and company watch list to become candidates only after a healthy pullback.
Can this step-by-step analytic approach work to find weak sectors, sub-sectors and laggards? Yes. Just do the opposite. Why would someone want to find the weakest in these group? Some investors focus on finding sector funds and laggard stocks hitting new lows, waiting for an oversold bounce where buyers pick them up in the bargain bin.
Keep in mind that once breakout or breakdown candidates are discovered, they are for watch list purposes only. A major mistake would be to assume just because a security is strong, that it will continue to go up. Also, just because a security is making a new low, nothing guarantees it is ready to bounce. After trading for a few decades, I can guarantee you that continuous staring at it on the screen, does not make a security act the way you want.
Next week, I do the anticipated training on how to put my Simple Simon trading system to work.
If you have market questions, email them to my address below.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
DAVID O. ENGLAND is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com. Full Disclosure: The author does not own any securities in this column.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.