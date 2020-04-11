David England: Opportunities ahead  

Per the technology sub-sectors, the top relative strength/performance company was Teledoc (blue line). While the market ($SPX) was down year to date 17.55%, the software index was up 79.32%. The laggard in the group was Cloudflare (purple line) up 38.57%. All five companies in this group grossly outperformed the market.

Here are the key points to consider.

These results represent returns at the time of my research. Just because these funds, indexes and companies were the relative strength and performance leaders, this can change in a heartbeat. Leaders can become laggard and vise-versa at the blink of an eye. My point: Show there is a systematic approach to find strong candidates even in a very negative market. How do I use these results? Once the leaders are determined, I add them to a fund and company watch list to become candidates only after a healthy pullback.

Can this step-by-step analytic approach work to find weak sectors, sub-sectors and laggards? Yes. Just do the opposite. Why would someone want to find the weakest in these group? Some investors focus on finding sector funds and laggard stocks hitting new lows, waiting for an oversold bounce where buyers pick them up in the bargain bin.