David England: Profit-taking or a correction?

Today, I am taking a break from my current series focusing on funds and companies responsible for the new paradigm business.
Instead, I am writing on the current market action, answering questions on what I watch to determine if this selling is simply profit-taking or the beginning of a larger correction.
To help answer, I designed a chart of the three largest indexes: Dow Industrials-$INDU, Nasdaq 100-$NDX, and the S&P 500-$SPX. I inserted the 65 simple moving average (black line) in the top box and the Chaikin Money Flow Indicator in the bottom box.
Per the timeframe, I began in mid-May to include the three previous index tops, running to real-time. With multiple indicators to watch, I like to keep things simple.
Let’s begin with the Dow Industrial ($INDU) chart, where the 65 SMA-black line (simple moving average) has been strong support-price floor, see blue ovals. In September, the Dow broke down through the 65 SMA-red oval, but after five days, the selling stopped and buying came in. See the second red oval for the current action. The money flow is indicated in the bottom box. After Labor Day, profit-taking hit and has not slowed, even though the DOW make a lower high in October. Watch what happens if the DOW tests the previous September low at 26,500, horizontal, red-slotted line.
Next, let’s look at the market leader, the NASDAQ 100, $NDX, the main index, driving the overall market direction. Why? Because this is the index where over 50% of the holdings are with the FAANG stocks, (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet-Google) driving market direction. Since May, the 65 SMA (black line) was only violated in September (black oval) then buying came in driving the $NDX higher. Watch what happens if the $NDX tests the previous September low at 10,677-horizontal red-slotted line.
Finally, let’s look at the S&P 500-$SPX, the index most identify as the market. During this timeframe, the 65 SMA (black-line) has been strong support-price floor. In September, the Dow broke down through the 65 SMA-red oval, but after five days, the selling stopped and buying came in. See the second red oval for the current action. The money flow is indicated in the bottom box. After Labor Day, profit-taking hit and has not slowed, even though the $SPX make a lower high at 3549 in October. Watch what happens if the $SPX tests the previous September low at 3,902, horizontal, red-slotted line.
Here are the action points: In the last month I have written that the market does not go up forever and at some time profit-taking comes in. This is what is happening now.
To answer if the selling continues and turns into a market correction, watch the action of each index at the previous lows, identified by the horizontal red-slotted lines. If these areas are violated and money flow does not improve, then there is more downside ahead.
I do believe that once this downward pattern reverses, we will be in store for a strong rebound. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions. See previous columns for system details.
Once COVID is in the rear-view mirror, we have some exciting bull runs ahead, driven by many of the stocks I am discussing in my current series focusing on funds and companies responsible for the new paradigm business.
If you have market questions or possible topics for upcoming topics, go to my website, eyeonthemarketanalytics.com/contact, and send them my way. I look forward to every comment and personally answer all questions.
In full disclosure, I am short the NDX and SPX.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.
