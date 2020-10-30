David England: Profit-taking or a correction?

Finally, let’s look at the S&P 500-$SPX, the index most identify as the market. During this timeframe, the 65 SMA (black-line) has been strong support-price floor. In September, the Dow broke down through the 65 SMA-red oval, but after five days, the selling stopped and buying came in. See the second red oval for the current action. The money flow is indicated in the bottom box. After Labor Day, profit-taking hit and has not slowed, even though the $SPX make a lower high at 3549 in October. Watch what happens if the $SPX tests the previous September low at 3,902, horizontal, red-slotted line.

Here are the action points: In the last month I have written that the market does not go up forever and at some time profit-taking comes in. This is what is happening now.

To answer if the selling continues and turns into a market correction, watch the action of each index at the previous lows, identified by the horizontal red-slotted lines. If these areas are violated and money flow does not improve, then there is more downside ahead.

I do believe that once this downward pattern reverses, we will be in store for a strong rebound. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions. See previous columns for system details.