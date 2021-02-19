David England: Sell orders and more

Since many markets continue to make new highs, I receive questions daily like "I am up huge since the March 2020 bottom," or "What do I do with my stocks?” Since I am a financial educator and not a registered advisor, I don’t give buy or sell answers but empower you to make these decisions first-hand.
Today, I answer your questions, why and how do I sell? First, the simple answer to why. Sell when the security either hits your price target and lock in profits or to minimize losses.
Before buying, you must answer three critical questions: What overwhelming reason will drive the price up? What is my target price? And finally, what is my maximum pain in case after I buy, the price heads south?
If you cannot answer all of these questions, you have no business buying securities — period. If you don’t or can’t answer these questions, you are only gambling and using hope as a strategy. Hope has no place in a financial decision.
To understand where we are market-wise, I designed a monthly chart of the S&P 500 (SPX) from 2016 and running to the present. Why? To examine the two previous bull runs, percent wise, then analyze where we are now.
The rally from 2016 to 2018 ran 64%; see the red box — Point A. Point B (blue box) illustrates the next rally that ran 44%. The rally (green box) that began in March of 2020 is up over 80%.
With many markets making new highs, 5% and 10% pullbacks are very healthy and necessary for the markets to go back up. After market pullbacks, the buy the dips crown showed up, driving prices higher for the last few years. This strategy works until it doesn't. The reality — no one knows for sure when this strategy ends, and it is time for your downside strategy to be in place.
Next, what are the different types of orders for selling?
The main types of sell orders: market, limit, stop market, stop limit, and trailing stop orders.
Market sell orders guarantee the security is sold but do not guarantee the price.
Limit orders execute your order at your price or better; the order is filled but with no exact price guarantees.
Stop orders are used when your specified conditions are met. Once your price is hit, the sell order becomes a market order. Once it is a market order, you have no control of the selling price. Market makers love it when you place these orders because they can clean out their stock inventory on you. The majority of the time, it is not in your favor.
How can I place sell orders and have them follow a security price if it continues to rally?
Depending on the circumstance, the sell order type I use most often is a trailing stop order. Since it is a stop order, the order is not a live order until the security hits my specified price. The trailing part means once it hits my price, I can trail the security by either a dollar amount or by percentage. This is the strategy I use to lock in additional profits if the security continues to rally.
There is no one right type of sell order. Each type has an advantage depending on the circumstances at the time. For instance, I only use a market order to guarantee a buy or a sell when I don't care about the price. In reality, I have used market orders maybe two times in the last decade. When trading, I prefer limit orders for both buying and selling, and when investing, I like trailing stop-sell orders.
Yes, this sounds confusing, and you may be right. My recommendation: If you are self-managing your account, it is imperative to paper trade and practice using these different types of orders. If interested in mentoring or a class on how to use these types of orders and trading/investing online, send an email to my address below. With enough interest, an online seminar may become a reality.
So why worry about downside protection? The following table shows the percent return one must have after pullbacks to get back to break even. My question — if in or near retirement and panic selling hits, and your portfolio goes down 20% or 30%, do you have time for it to recover 25% or 40%, or more? Plus, just because the general market recovers, depending on your stocks or funds, there is no guarantee yours will!
I am honored when you send me market questions. One question I do not answer — what do I do with my stocks? This is a question that when you follow my points above, you will never have to ask.
Those asking about previous columns to review analyzing market tops, go to thesouthern.com, type "eye on the market" in the search bar — it is that easy. To see chart details, go to the online version.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.