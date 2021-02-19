David England: Sell orders and more

With many markets making new highs, 5% and 10% pullbacks are very healthy and necessary for the markets to go back up. After market pullbacks, the buy the dips crown showed up, driving prices higher for the last few years. This strategy works until it doesn't. The reality — no one knows for sure when this strategy ends, and it is time for your downside strategy to be in place.

Next, what are the different types of orders for selling?

The main types of sell orders: market, limit, stop market, stop limit, and trailing stop orders.

Market sell orders guarantee the security is sold but do not guarantee the price.

Limit orders execute your order at your price or better; the order is filled but with no exact price guarantees.

Stop orders are used when your specified conditions are met. Once your price is hit, the sell order becomes a market order. Once it is a market order, you have no control of the selling price. Market makers love it when you place these orders because they can clean out their stock inventory on you. The majority of the time, it is not in your favor.

How can I place sell orders and have them follow a security price if it continues to rally?