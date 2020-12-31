David England: Seven important questions

It is time for your end-of-the-year performance audit. So today, here are my seven questions to ask yourself if you manage your investments or your financial professional when auditing your account.

First, while reviewing your portfolio returns for 2020, compare your holding’s returns with that of the market or investment benchmark. For example, compare your holding returns with SPY, the main tracking fund for the S&P 500. If you have bond funds, then compare them with a bond index benchmark. Always compare apples to apples for a fair analysis. Second, research proves that low-cost index funds and ETFs tracking market benchmark funds beat most actively managed mutual funds.

As I type, the S&P 500 has a respectable 15%+ return for the calendar year. The beats an average 8% return by 7%. Hopefully, your returns will be at least equal to or higher than the returns of the market. But, what if they’re not?

In reviewing your 2020 investment results, you need to already know your returns in three different time frames depending on how long you have owned them: Long term — since March 2000 — and from March 2009 to date. Plus, you should also know your cumulative returns for each security, at least monthly.