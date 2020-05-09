David England: Signals say stay away from airlines

With the recent news that billionaire Warren Buffet sold all of his airline holdings, readers ask if my Simple Simon system works to signal if or when it is time to buy into companies in this group. And others are asking if there were definite sell signals to get out before the 80% decline.
To answer, let’s revisit my systematic approach for analyzing sectors and companies. Step 1: Identify the top US airline companies. Step 2: Determine the relative strength and performance of each company. Step 3: Evaluate which companies are the strongest and the weakest versus the performance of the overall equity market. Step 4: Identify potential buy or sell signals with the companies.
In Step 1, the top U.S. airline companies are Southwest, Sky West, Delta, American and United.
To accomplish Step 2, I designed a chart with the time frame of Jan. 1 to date. The airline company name, performance and symbol are as follows: Southwest Airlines, -51.85% (blue line), Sky West, -62.04% (black line), Delta Air Lines, -61.68% (purple line), American, -66.05% (orange line) and United, -72.81 (black line). The performance of the market (SPX) during this period is -10.63%.
Moving on to Step 3, all airlines are currently grossly underperforming the market (SPX).
And, with Step 4, many readers are value buyers, so I will evaluate trading opportunities with the laggard of the group, United (pink line).
To help understand a Simple Simon buy signal, I designed a custom chart for United, (symbol UAL) and includes the following: Timeframe-daily, 30 Simple Moving Average, Chaikin Money Flow using a 20 setting, MACD Histogram and volume with a simple moving average of 20.
For a Simple Simon buy signal to be generated, all of the following must happen:
• The price must also be trading above the short-term trend line.
• The price must be trading above the 30 Simple Moving Average-blue line.
• You must have green Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) bars growing larger in three consecutive days.
• And, finally, the volume needs to spike over 20% of the average daily volume. Confirm all of the above with the MACD Histogram, crossing from negative to positive territory.
As you can see (point A) a formal Simple Simon buy signal has not been issued because:
• The price is trading under the 30 simple moving average and under the short-term (blue-slotted) trendline.
• While the MACD is trading positive, the Chaikin Money Flow bars are (red) showing money is not flowing into the stock.
• And, finally, the volume is trading below the moving average.
Was an official sell signal was issued before the huge price drop? See point (B). For a Simple Simon Sell Signal to be generated, all of the following must happen:
• The price must also be trading below the short-term (black-slotted) trend line.
• The price must be trading below the 30 Simple Moving Average.
• You must have red Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) bars growing larger in three consecutive days.
• And finally, the volume needs to spike over 20% of the average daily volume. Confirm all of the above with the MACD Histogram, crossing from positive to negative territory.
In December 2019, the price dropped under the (black slotted) short-term trendline and below the (solid blue) 30 Simple Moving Average (point B). After three-plus days of increasing red Chaikin Money Flow bars along with a negative MACD and 20% higher selling volume (red bars), an official sell signal was issued. Later in January, the price rallied above the trendline but was not confirmed by the other indicators.
Once the sell signal was generated, United fell more than 80% before recovering in March 2020. Since then, the stock has been trading in a sideways pattern while the market (SPX) has had an impressive bear market rally. Investors and traders that locked in profits before the price plummeted were glad. Those shorting during this timeframe enjoyed very profitable results.
Here are the key points to consider: With the airlines burning cash daily and demand for air travel is still in overall decline, one must be careful when looking to buy any of these US airlines. Each day, I see stories to buy now because, in three to five years, these airlines will be trading a lot higher. These claims are based on nothing but hope.
Here are the facts: If demand for safe air travel does not increase, some of these airlines may not be in business a couple of years from now. Does anyone remember Braniff, Sky Bus or TWA?
Once a Simple Simon buy or sell signal is issued and the security is bought or sold, protective stops are a must. This system took a couple of years to develop. Don’t think you will be able to master it overnight. The problem, many try to make it more difficult than it needs to be.
To send questions or ideas for future columns, please contact me at the email address below.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
DAVID O. ENGLAND is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com. Full Disclosure: The author does not own any securities in this column.
