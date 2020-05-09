David England: Signals say stay away from airlines

Here are the key points to consider: With the airlines burning cash daily and demand for air travel is still in overall decline, one must be careful when looking to buy any of these US airlines. Each day, I see stories to buy now because, in three to five years, these airlines will be trading a lot higher. These claims are based on nothing but hope.

Here are the facts: If demand for safe air travel does not increase, some of these airlines may not be in business a couple of years from now. Does anyone remember Braniff, Sky Bus or TWA?

Once a Simple Simon buy or sell signal is issued and the security is bought or sold, protective stops are a must. This system took a couple of years to develop. Don’t think you will be able to master it overnight. The problem, many try to make it more difficult than it needs to be.

DAVID O. ENGLAND is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com. Full Disclosure: The author does not own any securities in this column.

