David England: Small but powerful

One of the things I have learned when teaching students how to audit their accounts is how overlooked small caps are. For some reason, Wall Street and individual investors have a slobbering love affair with the large caps. Why? Maybe because since they are the larger advertisers, the main street media focuses on them. Or is it because many think bigger is better?

Either way, after seeing how much these small caps ETFs outperformed the market-$SPX, they deserve consideration when selecting funds for our portfolios. Per these results, bigger is not always better.

Make sure you know the expense ratios of your funds. Many are shocked when they discover their financial planner has them in market-cap funds with expense ratios north of .50% or higher. If this is the case, make sure the funds outperform the lower expense ratio funds by at least that amount.

Finally, if you own market cap mutual funds, research the name of the index they track. If they track the indexes named in this column and have four, five, or six times the fees and expense ratio’s ask why? I have seen many that fall into the higher multiple expense ratio camp and other than a unique fund name, perform a lot less than these funds with exceptionally low expenses.