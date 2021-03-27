David England: Small but powerful

Last week, I answered questions and identified the top market cap ETFs. I then analyzed the performance of Berkshire’s top holdings. Out of the nine top Berkshire Hathaway companies, only six outperformed the market ($SPX). These are not stellar results-period.
What’s next? Today, I start a new series answering questions to identify market cap indexes ETFs, especially ones with low expense ratios. Also, I will show their performance and expense ratios to compare with your holdings. I will begin with the most overlooked group, small caps.
Here are some of my favorite small-cap ETFs in order of their AUM-assets under management:
IWM-iShares Russell 2000 ETF tracks the popular Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks. IWM is the largest fund in this group with assets under management of 73 billion and an expense ratio of .19%.
IJR- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF tracks a market-cap-weighted index of primarily small-cap US stocks. The S&P Committee selects 600 stocks representing about 3% of the publicly available market. IJR has an AUM of 71 billion and an expense ratio of only .06%.
VBR-Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF tracks the performance of the CRSP US Small Cap Value Index, which measures the investment return of small-capitalization value stocks. VBR has an AUM of 41 billion and an expense ratio of only .06%.
VBK- Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF tracks the performance of the CRSP US Small Cap Growth Index, which measures the investment return of small-capitalization growth stocks. VBK has an AUM of 36 billion and an expense ratio of .07%.
SCHA-Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF the tracks total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. SCHA has an AUM of 15 billion and an expense ratio of only .04%. Both the AUM and expense ratios are the lowest in the group.
I charted the performance of each fund from the recent market bottom, March 2020 running to real-time. The results and returns by rank are as follows: SCHA-Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (blue line) up 124%, IWM-iShares Russell 2000 ETF (red line), up 121%, IJR- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (green line) up 121%, VBR-Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (purple line), up 119%, VBK- Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (pink line) up 109% and the market, $SPX (black line) is only up 75%.
Here are the action points:
- These results represent a specific period. Different dates will result in different outcomes.
- Past performance does not dictate future returns.
- All these major small-cap ETFs outperformed the returns of the S&P 500 symbol $SPX.
- The leader, SCHA outperformed $SPX by 49%.
- The laggard, VBK outperformed $SPX by 34%.
One of the things I have learned when teaching students how to audit their accounts is how overlooked small caps are. For some reason, Wall Street and individual investors have a slobbering love affair with the large caps. Why? Maybe because since they are the larger advertisers, the main street media focuses on them. Or is it because many think bigger is better?
Either way, after seeing how much these small caps ETFs outperformed the market-$SPX, they deserve consideration when selecting funds for our portfolios. Per these results, bigger is not always better.
Make sure you know the expense ratios of your funds. Many are shocked when they discover their financial planner has them in market-cap funds with expense ratios north of .50% or higher. If this is the case, make sure the funds outperform the lower expense ratio funds by at least that amount.
Finally, if you own market cap mutual funds, research the name of the index they track. If they track the indexes named in this column and have four, five, or six times the fees and expense ratio’s ask why? I have seen many that fall into the higher multiple expense ratio camp and other than a unique fund name, perform a lot less than these funds with exceptionally low expenses.
Even with a time frame of one year, from today’s analysis, you can see how low expense ratios can make a huge difference in performance. Imagine the difference it can make over ten, twenty, or thirty years?
Finally, some online brokerage houses allow you to buy fractional shares. Fidelity and Schwab are two that do. This allows investors to buy a specified amount monthly instead of waiting to have the funds to purchase whole shares. Over time, this makes a huge difference.
For example, an investor plans to allocate $100 a month to their retirement account using a smart strategy called “dollar-cost averaging.” Previously they had to calculate how many shares they could purchase, and just get close to the total dollar amount. If purchasing mutual funds, they had to guess at the price since they only price daily, after the market closes. Now, with fractional shares or what other term “slices,” they allocate a fixed dollar amount, and the brokerage house purchases the exact number of shares.
Take the time to learn which brokerages work to lower fees and increase the number of no-cost, client services for the new normal.
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.