David England | Space funds 2: The next generation

To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, running to real-time.

HON-Honeywell International Inc. leads with a respectable 97% return. HEI-HEICO Corporation was not far behind, up 83%. TDY-Teledyne Technologies Inc. is up 63%. The laggard in the group, RTX- Raytheon Technologies Corporation is only up 55%. The market (SPX) — the green shaded area — is up 72%. Note the action since last week’s ARK Invest new Space ETF announcement-vertical black-slotted line. Since the announcement, three of the four companies have sold off and Helco is falling like a rock.

Here are the action points: During this timeframe, two of the four companies outperformed the market (SPX). I see tremendous income opportunities in this sector and am monitoring these companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.

Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track, and its holdings. Research each company, determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like HON and HEI.

In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.

David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.

