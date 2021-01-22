David England: Space funds: The final frontier?

TRMB-Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, running to real-time.

ORBC-ORBCOMM Inc. took top honors with an astronomical 596% return. MAXR-Maxar Technologies Inc. was not far behind, up 568%. The laggard in the group, TRMB-Trimble Inc., is up 160%. The market (SPX) — the green shaded area — is up 69%. Note the rally since last week’s ARK announcement — vertical black-slotted line.

Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all three companies outperformed the market (SPX), by a minimum of 91%. The top company, ORBC, outperformed the market by 526%. I see tremendous opportunities in this sector and am monitoring these companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.