David England: Taking a closer look at credit card companies

For those asking if an official sell signal was issued before the huge price drop, let’s review. For a Simple Simon Sell Signal to be generated, all of the following must happen:

• The price must also be trading below the short-term trend line.

• The price must be trading below the 30 Simple Moving Average.

• You must have red Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) bars growing larger in three consecutive days.

• And, finally, the volume needs to spike over 20% of the average daily volume. Confirm all of the above with the MACD Histogram, crossing from positive to negative territory.

In December 2019, the price dropped under the short-term trendline and below the 30 Simple Moving Average (point B). After three days of increasing red Chaikin Money Flow bars along with a negative MACD and 20% higher selling volume (red bars), an official sell-signal was issued. Later in January, the price rallied above the trendline, but was not confirmed by the other indicators.

Once the sell-signal was generated, DFS fell more than 70% before recovering in March 2020. Those locking in profits before the price plummeted were glad they did and those shorting during this timeframe had very profitable results.