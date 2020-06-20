David England: Taking a look at a see-saw market

Here are the action points: If planning to day trade any of these VIX securities, do not use my Simple Simon System. Why? Because it is designed for swing and momentum trading, meaning trades lasting one week to a few months. If planning to day trade these super-fast moving securities, simply review past activity to see which indicators (moving averages and oscillators) gave the best previous buy and sell signals, then set your parameters to match what worked previously.

Set alerts and once you enter the trade when your profit target is hit, then lock in your profits and don’t look back. Woulda, coulda or shoulda, never made a traders an additional penny.

For years, I have coached traders, including auditing their performance, good or bad. When I audit students' or traders' accounts, a common denominator of securities surface in their loss column. Unfortunately, many times I see these VIX securities, adding to the red side of their totals. Why? Three reasons. First, they didn’t use a proven system to signal buys and sells-they only bought because they thought it would go up. Second, when up significantly and did not lock in profits. They let a nice profit turn into an ugly loss-within hour or by the next day. Finally, they did not treat the market as a business, but rather a casino, and had zero protective stops in place.