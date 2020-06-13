David England: Taking a look back at previous analysis

Next, let’s review what I discussed during my May 10 column.

Here are the key points to consider: With the airlines burning cash daily and demand for air travel is still in decline, one must be careful when looking to buy any of these U.S. airlines. Each day, I see stories to buy now because, in three to five years, these airlines will be trading a lot higher.

To determine the relative strength and performance of each company, I designed my chart beginning after the column was published, May 10, to date. The airline company name, performance, and symbol are as follows: American Airlines (green line-47.63%), United Airlines (pink line-35.66%), Sky West, (black line-11.14%), Delta Air Lines, (purple line-25.20), and Southwest Airlines, (blue line-24.01%). During this timeframe, the SPX (market) return was 5.03%.

One can see that this group had quite a run until about June 8 when profit taking came in. While I am bearish on the group as an investment, there are still plenty of opportunities from a trading standpoint. Of course, I don’t trade or buy what I think, but on what I see and will be using my Simple Simon System for official signals.