David England: Taking a look back at previous analysis

Today, I answer questions and give updates within the very popular cannabis and airline groups from previous columns.
On Feb. 9, I identified the top cannabis companies and audited their performance. Using my personal analytics, I identified all companies in the top five cannabis funds, then cross-referenced their holdings to companies linked to the industry. The companies trading on pink sheets along with the penny stocks were excluded.
Here are the top four companies in this list, courtesy of Marketwatch.com:
• Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., which focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It includes properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for regulated medical-use cannabis facilities.
• Constellation Brands Inc. engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits.
• Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening.
• Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.
• Cannabix Technologies Inc. (purple line) engages in the development and manufacturing of marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement.
For fun, I added Cannabix Technologies Inc., a Canadian company in the marijuana breathalyzer sector. Imagine the potential revenue for law enforcement departments and municipalities (local, state, and federal) when a cannabis breathalyzer is perfected.
Let’s examine the (micro) relative strength of this group from the previous March 23 bottom to date. The performance results are as follows: Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (green line-77.90%), Constellation Brands Inc., (red line- 65.34%), Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., (blue line-45.43%), and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (orange line-40.02%). During the same period, the market ($SPX) was down 56% (green shaded area).
The breathalyzer company, Cannabix Technologies Inc. (purple line) came in last place, up 30.80%. The company with tremendous market potential and future profitability had the worst performance. This is a prime example of don’t buy what you think will happen, but what you see.
Do these results mean all cannabis companies are outperforming the market? The answer: Absolutely not. There are well over 100 tradable stocks in the U.S. and Canada in this sector, with many trading in the red.
When cannabis is legal federally, someday the first cannabis company will be added into the S&P 500 and later in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Until then, be very cautious, especially in this cannabis sector, where a major shakeout is happening. Use my Simple Simon system and have confirmed buy signals before putting hard-earned money to work.
Next, let’s review what I discussed during my May 10 column.
Here are the key points to consider: With the airlines burning cash daily and demand for air travel is still in decline, one must be careful when looking to buy any of these U.S. airlines. Each day, I see stories to buy now because, in three to five years, these airlines will be trading a lot higher.
To determine the relative strength and performance of each company, I designed my chart beginning after the column was published, May 10, to date. The airline company name, performance, and symbol are as follows: American Airlines (green line-47.63%), United Airlines (pink line-35.66%), Sky West, (black line-11.14%), Delta Air Lines, (purple line-25.20), and Southwest Airlines, (blue line-24.01%). During this timeframe, the SPX (market) return was 5.03%.
One can see that this group had quite a run until about June 8 when profit taking came in. While I am bearish on the group as an investment, there are still plenty of opportunities from a trading standpoint. Of course, I don’t trade or buy what I think, but on what I see and will be using my Simple Simon System for official signals.
If I see the selling slowing and institutions buying, represented by above-average volume, I will reconsider some in this group as an investment. If you plan to trade any in this group, they can fall as fast as or faster than they run so tight stops are a must.
Consider pricing call option premiums if interested in going long and put premiums if considering going short. Although the premiums are higher the longer you go out, it may be a worthwhile expense considering the volatility in this group.
Update: As I type, the Dow is down over 5%. Why? With the remarkable run with three major indexes, they in a very overbought status and can not go up forever.
Although Wall Street has to have a reason for every action, the reason for the selling? It can be as simple as the time to take profits for many.
If you have market questions, email them to my address below.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
DAVID O. ENGLAND is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com. Full Disclosure: The author does not own any securities in this column.
