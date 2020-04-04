David England: The 3 phases of a bear market

During the last two weeks, I answered your questions on where the market is going, and if it is time to jump back in by analyzing the 2000-2003 and 2007-2009 sell-offs. I concluded that there’s no need to be in a rush, because both sell-offs did not rebound in just a few months. The 2000-2003 bear market took nearly three years, and it took one year and five months for the 2007-2009 sell-off before buying came in.
So, today, I will introduce you to the three phases of a bear market to show what may be happening around the corner. The goal: To help identify similarities to previous bear market selling — and for additional clues for if or when it is time to get back in.
What is a bear market? Most classify a bear market as a drop of at least 20% from a market high. Some technicians throw in a time frame of two months, but when you have a fierce drop like we just experienced, qualifying timeframes are meaningless. Since 1926, the U.S. equity market has had 16 bear markets, happening on an average of every six years. The average drop (loss) is about 40%, and the average length is 22 months.
With these stats behind us, let’s focus on the different phases of a bear market.
Phase 1 begins when a 10%-plus market drop (a correction) drops 20% or more. This happens as savvy traders take on short positions, making money when prices drop. Or, smart investors, in or nearing retirement, lock in multi-year gains to protect their retirement nest egg. Others sell when their trading systems flash sell signals and they lock in profits or limit losses. Those trading on margin, many times have their holdings liquidated for them. Either way, opportunities and or panic sets in, driving prices in a downward spiral.
Phase 2 happens when the selling stops and buyers come in — technically an oversold bounce. Some buy more shares of current holdings at lower prices to reduce their cost basis — more on this strategy in upcoming weeks. Those short the market, close out their positions by doing what technically is called buying to cover. It is a technical term because once they buy to cover, they no longer own the security. Others buy targeted securities at what some term as generational buys.
Phase 3 happens once the buying stops, and if the indexes fail to make a new high, additional short sellers come in and traders lock in profits driving the indexes down into phase three. During this time frame, there are multiple bear market rallies with the intention of setting a market bottom-see charts below.
When these rallies fail, it results in a longer-term grinding of prices. Once this process eliminates all of the sellers, then deeply oversold market buyers come in. If prices drive the indexes up 20% plus and continue to go up, a new bull market emerges.
To better understand the current action, I designed charts of the S&P 500 (SPX), using a monthly timeframe, with each market high and low identified. With this data, I identify the wave action of the two previous bear markets then compare with where we are now. One key note: This wave identification is not the same as Elliott Wave Analysis.
During the 2000-2003 bear market, there were five waves down (slotted purple lines) at points A, C, E, G and I (I is not identified because of space) and five bear market rallies (slotted green lines) points B, D, F, and H.
During the 2007-2009 bear market, there were four waves down (slotted purple lines) at points A, C, E, and G; and three bear market rallies (slotted green lines) at points B, D, and F.
Now, let’s see where the market is now. This chart is from March 31. It can change dramatically between now and the date of publication. It does not take long to see this current bear market is only in the second month. The up and down wave is indicated on the chart.
To see how the current market action compared to previous sell-off timeframes, I reached out to Lance Roberts, the chief investment strategist at RealInvestmentAdvice.com. Lance designed a chart for our readers to see all three timeframes, in terms of each bear market phase. The previous bear markets are identified at the bottom of the chart.
Here are the key points: The only absolute is that nobody knows exactly what will happen next. The current market action is in the infant stage of Phase 2. If buying comes in and markets make new highs, then a V-shape recovery is in place. If buying does not come in and markets do not make a new high, then selling will come in to test previous lows.
If another market shock hits, then we will continue to see bear market rallies then tests of new lows until all selling is exhausted and a market low is established. If conditions drive markets into Phase 3, it can be a drawn-out event.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.