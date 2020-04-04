David England: The 3 phases of a bear market

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During the last two weeks, I answered your questions on where the market is going, and if it is time to jump back in by analyzing the 2000-2003 and 2007-2009 sell-offs. I concluded that there’s no need to be in a rush, because both sell-offs did not rebound in just a few months. The 2000-2003 bear market took nearly three years, and it took one year and five months for the 2007-2009 sell-off before buying came in.

So, today, I will introduce you to the three phases of a bear market to show what may be happening around the corner. The goal: To help identify similarities to previous bear market selling — and for additional clues for if or when it is time to get back in.

What is a bear market? Most classify a bear market as a drop of at least 20% from a market high. Some technicians throw in a time frame of two months, but when you have a fierce drop like we just experienced, qualifying timeframes are meaningless. Since 1926, the U.S. equity market has had 16 bear markets, happening on an average of every six years. The average drop (loss) is about 40%, and the average length is 22 months.

With these stats behind us, let’s focus on the different phases of a bear market.