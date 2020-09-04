David England: There's a lot to love with 5G funds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before we get into this week’s focus on 5G exchange-traded funds, let’s take a look at the remarkable August returns.

The NASDAQ Composite took top honors with a 9.9% return. The Dow Jones Industrials came in second, up 7.6%, followed by the S&P 500, up 7%. With all things being considered, the Dow Jones had its best August since 1984 while the S&P 500 had its best August since 1986.

So, many are asking, where do we go from here? Typically, when the markets are up in August, profit-taking hits in September. Since the markets are up remarkably since the March 24 low, a correction would not be surprising. A word of caution, while experiencing many of the same conditions as in 1999 and 2006 when many are looking for the markets to do one thing, they usually do another. Don’t get caught on the wrong side of the trade.

If a correction does not happen in September, then look for one in October. Remember, the institutions do not buy and hold forever. They trade and lock-in profits when they can. For many funds, their fiscal year ends at the end of October. Year-end bonuses are paid on profits, so you can connect the dots.