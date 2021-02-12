David England: Time for a correction? Part II

Smart investors are looking for signals to lock in profits on huge gains from the previous market bottom. Others are scaling back on their buying to help manage risk. Many investors, with time on their side, continue their buying frenzy. Who is correct? Only time will tell with that answer.

We never just look at one chart to form our conclusion. Check out this S&P 500 monthly gain-loss chart, courtesy of Chart of the Day, that covers 1950 to 2021.

The chart shows, on average, the S&P 500 tends to struggle during February and September, so do not be surprised if some profit-taking hits soon. If this pattern continues this February, it gives those in cash fantastic opportunities to put money to work.

My question — do you have your wish list of securities, in case profit-taking hits and drives security prices down into a buy zone? If not, then why? Pullbacks should not be feared, but welcomed. Smart investors and traders have extra cash on hand for when these opportunities occur.

The key point — this chart does not represent the market action when a trillion-plus of stimulus dollars hits the market.