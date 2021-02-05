David England: Time for a correction?

With all the attention the last couple weeks on shorting and short squeezes, some are asking if this could lead to the next Lehman meltdown and is signaling a correction or bear market ahead. While I believe the Game Stop run is in the rear-view mirror, this new short-squeeze environment is in the early innings of an extra-inning game.

To answer your questions on if a correction has started, I begin with dissecting the previous 2007-2009 sell-off. Why? To see what the institutions used then compare it to real-time to see if there are similar clues.

To help understand market action during a panicked market, I designed a chart of the S&P 500 (SPX) with three boxes: Price at the top, Chaikin Money Flow in the middle, and volume, at the bottom.

The SPX made three new market highs in February, July, and October 2007. After the second new high in July 2007, money (middle box) began to flow out of the market-see red arrows. In October while the market made a third new high at 1,576, money flow went negative — a very bearish signal. When this happens, short selling ramps, making new highs more difficult. This was a definite signal for those knowing what to look for to begin taking profits from long positions.