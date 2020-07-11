David England: Time for a market cap report card

As with the index funds, if an official buy or sell signal develops, I only buy incrementally, meaning not all allocated shares at once. For example, if I plan to allocate for a full position, no more than 5% of my portfolio value. If this is 50 shares, then I would only buy 25 shares. If the price continues to go up, then and only then I would buy the second half of 25 shares.

Protective stops are a must, in case price reverses. If the security continues to run and hits my target (profit) price, I lock in my profit on half of my shares and trail the other half with a protective sell stop to still have skin in the game if the price continues to run. Never limit your upside. Only limit the downside-the amount you can lose.

Many traders and investors work hard to make things difficult. Keep things simple. If you follow these instructions, use alerts then only buy or sell when your system gives you official signals, you will start to see more dark green, instead of red in your bottom line.

Coming up, I wrap up my performance audit with sectors, looking for momentum and value plays-what readers are asking for. Don’t miss it.

Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!

DAVID O. ENGLAND is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com. Full Disclosure: The author does not own any securities in this column.

