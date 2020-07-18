David England: Time for a sector report card

Here are the key points: When panic selling hit in February, although some sectors were hit less, it affected all nine sectors — a prime example of diversification works, until it doesn’t.

Next, I will show the importance of looking at multiple time frames when performing a proper analysis. To accomplish this goal, I designed a chart of the same sector ETFs, sorted by performance, to answer your question: When the selling stopped and buying came in, which ETFs were the strongest?

Here are the action points: During the selloff, while Energy was hit the hardest, it and the Basic Materials rallied the most. Only four sectors outperformed the market-SPX. The previous strongest sector Technology came in fourth with a 51.51% return. Interestingly, the two most conservative plays, Consumer Staples and Utilities came in last during the rebound.

How do I play sectors? First, I identify the most popular sector ETFs, as I did here. Next, I set an alert to let me know when the price either goes up or down through the 30-day, simple moving average. When I receive an alert, I use my Simple Simon system, to signal when it is time to buy or sell. See previous columns for details.