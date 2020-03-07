David England: Time for a self analysis

If people are 20 or 30 years away from retirement, that’s one thing. But, if one is retired or nearing retirement and having this buy and fold mentality and you are in it in the long run, and are in the wrong things, then you may be nearing retirement with a 20% or 30% pullback. It may take several years to get back to the point where you are now.

Do we buy the dips? My answer: "This time, we have to be really, really careful. Until these (coronavirus) numbers peak, I would be extremely careful about buying the dips. Calm heads prevail. Any decisions we make, we leave emotions out of it. Keep panic and emotions out of decisions that deal with finances and investing."

Was I 100% on my comments? No, I missed the call on gold and silver by a country mile, but was spot on with my others. Per my sef-audit, I have room for improvement.

My question to you: When the Dow was at 28,000, how many stock market analysts publicly stated they were looking more for a Dow 26,000 or 25,000 before seeing 30,000? The truth: The majority of market analysts were cheerleading for new market highs. How accurate was that?

To answer your questions on where the market is going from here, next week I will analyze the previous 2018 selloff to see if there are similarities between then and now.