David England: Time for a self analysis

It's time for a self-audit to gauge the accuracy of my statements and forecasts.
I am part of the group that believes teachers should be judged to a higher set of standards. If my observations and commentary do not help readers make better educated decisions, then I need to wrap it up and spend more time trading, fishing and gardening. If my comments are true and help folks make better educated financial decisions, then it is time to continue and take my writing to the next level.
Last week, during my monthly video market podcast with The Southern Illinoisan Executive Editor Tom English, I made the following statements. Let’s examine my statements that are quantifiable to see if they were correct, or if I totally missed the boat.
Is the stock market in a bubble? My answer: “Yes-there are many bubbles out there and not just in equities.” In the following days, traders and investors saw bubbles pop and trillions of dollars go poof.
The stock BLOZF, the cannabis Analyzer Company, do I own any? My answer: “I usually don’t comment on what I own. It (BLOZF) is one of my favorite stocks to watch because of huge potential market demand once the technology is perfected.
"No, I don’t own any because it has not hit my Simple Simon buy signal. I will not put hard-earned money to work until it begins to be accumulated by institutions.” The stock continues to go down and has not hit a buy signal.
Time to buy gold and silver? My answer: “When the equity markets are selling off, money goes someplace. Gold and silver has taken off. Yes, money is going into both and will continue to go up.” The reality: The price of gold and silver dropped. I was wrong on my comments that the price would continue to increase. Why? Margin calls hit with the huge market dropped. Investments that were up like gold, silver and cryptocurrencies were sold to meet margin call requirements.
Per ESG Funds: “Keep investments and philanthropic efforts separate.”
Will the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 30,000? My answer: “In January, I said yes, it would, barring any exogenous event, coming out of the blue.” During the podcast, I said, “We have a lot better chance of seeing 26,000 or 25,000 than we do seeing 30,000 at this point in time.”
When asked when we would see 30,000 again? “It is going to be months to see where the bottom will be because of so many unknowns.”
At the time I made this statement, the Dow was trading at 28,100, see chart. In the next week, the Dow tumbled more than 3,000 points to 24,700.
Needless to say, the prediction came true.
Per the effects of the coronavirus and the market. I said, “simply follow the money.” It could have more disruptions on supply chains. If lockdowns continue in China, then Italy, Japan and Korea, profitability can be affected, dropping the GDP of many of the global super powers.
If people are 20 or 30 years away from retirement, that’s one thing. But, if one is retired or nearing retirement and having this buy and fold mentality and you are in it in the long run, and are in the wrong things, then you may be nearing retirement with a 20% or 30% pullback. It may take several years to get back to the point where you are now.
Do we buy the dips? My answer: "This time, we have to be really, really careful. Until these (coronavirus) numbers peak, I would be extremely careful about buying the dips. Calm heads prevail. Any decisions we make, we leave emotions out of it. Keep panic and emotions out of decisions that deal with finances and investing."
Was I 100% on my comments? No, I missed the call on gold and silver by a country mile, but was spot on with my others. Per my sef-audit, I have room for improvement.
My question to you: When the Dow was at 28,000, how many stock market analysts publicly stated they were looking more for a Dow 26,000 or 25,000 before seeing 30,000? The truth: The majority of market analysts were cheerleading for new market highs. How accurate was that?
To answer your questions on where the market is going from here, next week I will analyze the previous 2018 selloff to see if there are similarities between then and now.
One thing for sure, for a few months, expect volatility to continue resulting in wild market swings both directions. Risk management should be kept front and center.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
DAVID O. ENGLAND is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com. Full Disclosure: The author does not own any securities in this column.