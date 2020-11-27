David England: Time for more healthy ETFs II

Since this is the Thanksgiving weekend, I want to say thank you to The Southern for running my column and to my loyal readers for trusting me for their financial education. With so many things going on, I am thankful for what I have instead of focusing on what I do not. Blessings to all.
Last week, I focused on the companies in IHF- iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF that tracks the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Health Care Providers Index. These companies have a chance of being high performers now in the months and years to come.
Today, I focus on another popular group in this sector, PSCH- Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF that tracks the investment results of the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Health Care Index. Per the chart below, it is now the top performer in this group, with an impressive 70% return from March 23, 2020, to real-time.
As I introduce you to new ETFs and their top companies, place them in a watch list portfolio and monitor their performance. When finished, I will recap the funds and top companies in this series for opportunities to consider for investing or trading.
Next, I will identify the top companies in PSCH- Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF. The top companies and a brief description including the year founded and headquarter locations are as follows:
CVET- Covetrus, Inc., with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, to wholesale and retail customers. The company, formerly known as HS Spinco, Inc., was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.
CNMD, Conmed Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.
GKOS-Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology, and pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.
ENSG-The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It was founded in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.
MMSI-Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.
To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, to real-time.
Covetrus took top honors with a fantastic 331% return. Conmed is up 160%. Glaukos up 142%, Ensign Group up 118%, and the laggard in the group Merit Medical is up 95%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 59%.
Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all five companies outperformed the market (SPX). The leader Convetrus outperformed the market by more than 270%. They all outperformed the SPX by more than 30%. I see tremendous opportunities in this sector and am monitoring these funds and companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.
Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track, and its holdings. Research each company and determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like CVET, CNMD, and GKOS.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.
