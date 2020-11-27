David England: Time for more healthy ETFs II

To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, to real-time.

Covetrus took top honors with a fantastic 331% return. Conmed is up 160%. Glaukos up 142%, Ensign Group up 118%, and the laggard in the group Merit Medical is up 95%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 59%.

Here are the action points: During this timeframe, all five companies outperformed the market (SPX). The leader Convetrus outperformed the market by more than 270%. They all outperformed the SPX by more than 30%. I see tremendous opportunities in this sector and am monitoring these funds and companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.

Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track, and its holdings. Research each company and determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like CVET, CNMD, and GKOS.

In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.

Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!

David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.

