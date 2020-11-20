David England: Time for some healthy ETFs

Last week, I focused on the companies in WCLD-Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing ETF, which tracks the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index. These companies have a chance of being high performers now in the months and years to come.

Last month I introduced you to top-performing funds and companies in the biotech and medical device industry. Today, I focus on another popular group in this sector, health care funds, and their top-performing companies.

As I introduce you to new ETFs and their top companies, place them in a watch list portfolio and monitor their performance. Later, I will recap the funds and top companies in this series for opportunities to consider for investing or trading.

My top healthcare exchange traded funds and a brief description are as follows:

IHF- iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF seeks to track the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Health Care Providers Index composed of U.S. equities in the health care providers’ sector. This fund focuses on large-cap companies.

PSCH- Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF track the investment results of the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Health Care Index. Per the title, this fund focuses on small-cap companies.