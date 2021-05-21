David England: Top consumer discretionary funds

Last week, I introduced you to my favorite ETFs in the technology sector. Today, I focus on the next weakest sector, consumer discretionary. Why? To identify sectors that are outperforming and underperforming the market for portfolio considerations.

Since profit-taking continues with the major indexes, many ask if it will turn into a deep market correction? My answer, it is too early to tell and why I continue to watch sector rotation for clues.

Others ask, why waste time with sector rotation?

If in the market, you need to be aware of sector rotation, no matter if you are an investor or a trader. Long-term investors may not care as they tend to hold through everything. In my garden-growing portfolios, if my high dividend-paying funds do not drop their dividends, there is no reason to sell because my goal is to see how fast I can double my shares.

In my trading portfolio, I recognize market shifts as soon as possible and move to different areas as the markets change. I use my Simple Simon trading system to know when to buy or sell. See previous columns for details.

Today, I focus on funds in the consumer discretionary sector.