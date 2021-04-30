David England: Top energy funds

Here are the key points:

1. Bigger is not always better. The largest fund, XLU, was the lowest performer in this group, underperforming the market ($SPX) by 35%.

2. The top-performing fund PAVE outperformed the market ($SPX) by 74%.

3. Two funds outperformed the returns of the market ($SPX).

4. These results represent a specific period. Different dates will result in different outcomes.

5. Past performance does not dictate future returns.

Here is what you should think about:

First, if you own utility funds, how are they performing compared to these funds?

Second, if you are not tracking your utility funds performance, then why?

The market continues to trade at all-time highs. No one knows when the next large-scale selling begins. The current sector action is not signaling that a market top is in.

I will be watching to see if profit-taking hits the top-performing sectors and more money flow more into these utility and consumer staple funds. When this happens, the institutions will short the previous high-flyers and long the sectors moving up.