David England: Top healthcare funds

Here are the key points:

1. Bigger is not always better. The largest fund XLV, was the lowest performer in this group, underperforming the market ($SPX) by 19%.

2. The smallest fund, FXH, was the top performer and still underperformed the market ($SPX) by 3.45%.

3. All of these select healthcare funds underperformed the returns of the market ($SPX).

4. These results represent a specific period. Different dates will result in different outcomes.

5. Past performance does not dictate future returns.

Here is what you should think about:

First, if you own similar healthcare funds, how are they performing compared to these funds?

Second, if you are not tracking your healthcare funds' performance, then why?

Parts of the market continue to trade at new highs. No one knows when the next large-scale selling begins. The current sector action is not signaling that a market top is in.