David England: Top technology funds

Last week, I introduced you to my favorite ETFs in the healthcare sector. Today, I focus on the fourth weakest sector, technology. Why? To identify sectors that are outperforming and underperforming the market for portfolio considerations.

Earlier this week, profit-taking continued with the major indexes. Many ask if it will turn into a market correction? My answer, it is way too early to tell. Keep an eye on the sector rotation for clues.

I introduced you to and featured what I call the “new world” technology sectors and funds in previous columns. Today, I focus on funds that contain many “old-world” technology companies. When the pandemic hit, it forced more than 10 years of tech into our lives. Many of these companies exploded with growth, and their prices skyrocket. Earlier this spring, many in these groups topped and are now testing price support.

It will be interesting to see if the “buy the dip” crowd shows up or if the “new world” high-flyers will go back down to their pre-pandemic price.

My favorite “old-world” based technology funds ranked by asset size are as follows: