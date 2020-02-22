David England: Virus lockdowns will lead to more market answers

"Find the trend whose premise is false, and bet against it." — George Soros
Although I'm not a huge fan of George Soros, he hit the nail on the head with this quote.
Today, I answer questions on the coronavirus to see if the institutions think it is an exogenous shock or simply a bump in the road.
We will do something different and start with a fundamental analysis. As I type, the number of deaths and those exposed continue to increase. Since it is difficult to get truth from the Chinese government, we will watch what they do instead of what they say.
If lockdowns continue into May, many American companies can be in jeopardy, not being able to get components for back to school and fall selling seasons. In addition to manufacturing challenges, the tourism and gaming industry, along with others, are taking a big hit. In addition, with the high percent of generic drugs manufactured in China, pharmaceuticals could be next — affecting the majority of Americans.
Don’t be surprised to see projections for the China GDP to take a huge drop, and quite possibly falling to zero, slowing the global economy. Keep in mind, 15% of our U.S. foreign trade is with China. Exports to Europe and other counties are also impacted. If the death and exposed number continues to increase and the impacted zones continue to be in lockdown, it could lead to a worldwide recession. The key word is could — not would or should. On the other side of the coin, once the virus numbers, China will continue a huge stimulus package that will affect global market, including the United States.
Now with the gloomy fundamentals out of the way, let’s examine the (micro) relative strength/performance of the largest publicly traded Chinese stocks from Jan. 1, 2019, to date. Note the following on both charts: red vertical slotted line is the first trading day after the first reported Chinese coronavirus death, the vertical blue slotted line is the day the first U.S. case was reported. The largest Chinese stocks as follows: Alibaba-blue line, Tencent-pink line, China Construction Bank-blue line, Ping An Insurance-purple line, China Mobile-orange line and Industrial and Commercial Bank-brown line. The comparison index is the $SSEC, the shaded green area.
Key Points: Even though these are the largest publicly Chinese stocks, they in no way represent all stocks in China. If stocks in this group test their previous lows, I would look for more downside ahead. As of the date of this chart, as I type, no panic selling is happening and all stocks in the group, with the exception of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, are outperforming their comparison $SSEC index.
Now, let’s switch to select U.S. stocks doing business in China from Jan. 1, 2019, to date. They are as follows: Wynn Resorts-blue line, Yum China Holdings-red line, Norwegian Cruise Lines-green line, Carnival Corporation-purple and Royal Caribbean Cruises-pink line.
Key points: This group does not represent all U.S. companies doing business in China. Selling hit after the first U.S. case was reported and has continued — the vertical blue line. If performance drops under the previous lows around Feb. 10, I would look for continued downside ahead. All stocks in this group are underperforming the $SPX, the comparison index.
With both groups, before the number of reported contagions and deaths peak, look for stock prices to bottom and reverse. Unfortunately, no one has the ability to know when this will happen. If lockdowns continue into May, we will know it beforehand by watching these two groups. Words like supply chain will be very important. More companies like Apple will be reporting lower earnings. Remember, if ever in doubt, simply follow the money.
Next question: Should investors avoid making any portfolio adjustments based on the coronavirus? Next week, I will answer this question in detail along with instruction on the different types of sell orders for downside protection and still have upside potential if holdings continue to run.
