David England: Virus lockdowns will lead to more market answers

"Find the trend whose premise is false, and bet against it." — George Soros

Although I'm not a huge fan of George Soros, he hit the nail on the head with this quote.

Today, I answer questions on the coronavirus to see if the institutions think it is an exogenous shock or simply a bump in the road.

We will do something different and start with a fundamental analysis. As I type, the number of deaths and those exposed continue to increase. Since it is difficult to get truth from the Chinese government, we will watch what they do instead of what they say.

If lockdowns continue into May, many American companies can be in jeopardy, not being able to get components for back to school and fall selling seasons. In addition to manufacturing challenges, the tourism and gaming industry, along with others, are taking a big hit. In addition, with the high percent of generic drugs manufactured in China, pharmaceuticals could be next — affecting the majority of Americans.