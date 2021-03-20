David England: Warren Buffet — let's not count him out just yet

Last week, I analyzed the performance of Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, and showed how much it underperformed the major U.S. indexes.
What’s next? Today, I answer questions on which market cap funds are available to track the indexes I featured last week. Then we look under the hood of Berkshire’s top holdings to see if we can spot the lack of performance vs. these general indexes.
To help answer, I charted the performance from the recent market bottom, March 2020 running to real-time, using these major equity indexes main ETFs: S&P 600 Small Cap Index (IJR-purple line), S&P 400 Mid Cap Index (IJR-red line), NASDAQ 100-Large Caps (QQQ-black line), S&P 500-Large Caps (SPY-blue line), and Berkshire Hathaway-A shares (BRK/A-brown line).
The results and returns are as follows: S&P 600 Small-Cap Index ETF (IJR) up 140.24%, Mid-caps ETF (IJH) up 127.04%, NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ) up 86.79%, S&P 500 ETF (SPY) up 78.66%, and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A) was the laggard, up only 59.22%. The market ($SPX) was up 75.93%. Mr. Buffett was correct in recommending investing in a market index fund. The leader, S&P 600 Small-Cap Index ETF (IJR), outperformed Berkshire by an overwhelming 81.02%.
Here are the action points:
- These results represent a specific period. Different dates will result in different outcomes.
- When investing, diversification among different equity groups reduces risk.
- Past performance does not dictate future returns.
- All of these major US Index ETFs outperformed the returns of Berkshire Hathaway and their once mega-successful value investing strategies.
Next, let’s look under the hood of Berkshire’s top holdings to see if we can spot any lack of performance vs. these general indexes.
I charted the performance of Berkshire Hathaway’s top nine holdings, listed by holding size, from the recent market bottom, March 2020, running to real-time. The results and returns are as follows: Apple Computer (AAPL) up 120.78%, Bank of America (BAC) up 113.75%, American Express (AXP) up 111.11%, Kraft Heinz Co., (KHC) up 94.53%, US Bancorp (USB) up 95.45%, Altria Group (MO) up 72.54%, Chevron Corp., (CVX) up 109.19%, Coca-Cola Co., (KO) 41.08%, and Verizon (VZ) up 15.86%.
Here are the key points:
- These results represent a specific period. Different dates will result in different outcomes.
- Out of the nine top Berkshire Hathaway holdings, only six outperformed the market ($SPX).
- Past performance does not dictate future returns.
One of the things I have learned about Mr. Warren Buffett — never count him out. After the colossal market downturn starting in 2000, many of his holdings then outperformed the market. Will this repeat, or is his once mega-successful value investing strategies, a thing of the past? We will see!
The last question — who am I watching to possibly replace Warren Buffett? My answer — keep an eye on the funds/holdings of Cathie Woods of ARK Investment Management LLC and Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya. It is exciting to see what they are doing in what I call the new normal.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns.