David England: Warren Buffet — let's not count him out just yet

Next, let’s look under the hood of Berkshire’s top holdings to see if we can spot any lack of performance vs. these general indexes.

I charted the performance of Berkshire Hathaway’s top nine holdings, listed by holding size, from the recent market bottom, March 2020, running to real-time. The results and returns are as follows: Apple Computer (AAPL) up 120.78%, Bank of America (BAC) up 113.75%, American Express (AXP) up 111.11%, Kraft Heinz Co., (KHC) up 94.53%, US Bancorp (USB) up 95.45%, Altria Group (MO) up 72.54%, Chevron Corp., (CVX) up 109.19%, Coca-Cola Co., (KO) 41.08%, and Verizon (VZ) up 15.86%.

Here are the key points:

These results represent a specific period. Different dates will result in different outcomes. Out of the nine top Berkshire Hathaway holdings, only six outperformed the market ($SPX). Past performance does not dictate future returns.

One of the things I have learned about Mr. Warren Buffett — never count him out. After the colossal market downturn starting in 2000, many of his holdings then outperformed the market. Will this repeat, or is his once mega-successful value investing strategies, a thing of the past? We will see!