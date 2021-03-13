David England: Warren Buffet — the greatest investor of all-time?

Today, I revisit the prevalent questions. Is Warren Buffett the greatest investor of all-time? If so, why don’t I just invest in his company Berkshire Hathaway?
Per data from Investopedia.com, as of January 2021, Warren Buffet is the sixth richest person in the U.S. behind Elon Musk, $197 billion; Jeff Bezos, $182 billion; Bill Gates, $132 billion; Bernard Arnault, $109 billion; Mark Zuckerberg, $95.6 million; then Warren Buffett, $88.3 billion.
Since this time last year, Mr. Buffett has dropped from fourth to sixth place.
Since I do not have access to the total (reported and unreported) investing wealth world-wise, it would be impossible to answer the question if Warren Buffet is the greatest.
At age 11, Buffett bought his first shares of Cities Service preferred stock. In 1962, he became a millionaire then built his portfolio into billions. As a respected philanthropist, Buffett pledged to give away 99% of his fortune.
For decades, Buffett has been the poster boy for buy and hold investing. One can follow his company Berkshire Hathaway's holdings and see holdings bought and sold, negating the long-term buy and hold mantra.
Buffett is skeptical active management can outperform the market in the long run and is a supporter of index funds for people not interested in managing their portfolio.
Here is one quote he and I agree on: “When trillions of dollars are managed by Wall Streeters charging high fees, it will usually be the managers who reap outsized profits, not the clients.”
In 2007, Buffett made a decade-long bet with many top money managers that a simple S&P 500 index fund will outperform hedge funds that charge exorbitant fees. A decade later, in 2017, the S&P 500 index fund outperformed every hedge fund that made a bet against him.
To answer the question on investing in his company Berkshire Hathaway, I will compare its performance to the general market indexes' performance.
I charted the performance (from March 2009 to date) using these major equity indexes: S&P 500-Large Caps ($SPX-green line), NASDAQ 100-Large Caps ($NDX-blue line), Dow Industrials-Large Caps ($INDU-red line), S&P 600 Small Cap Index ($SML-black line), S&P 400 Mid Cap Index ($MID-purple line), and Berkshire Hathaway-A shares (BRK/A-brown line).
The results and returns are as follows: S&P 500 ($SPX) up 464%, NASDAQ 100 ($NDX) up 1,085%, DOW Industrials ($INDU) 381%, Small caps ($SML) up 616%, Mid-caps ($MID) up 522%. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A) was the laggard, up only 428%. Mr. Buffett was correct in recommending investing in a market index. All of the major US Indexes except for the DOW Industrials outperformed his company, Berkshire Hathaway. The leader, $NDX, outperformed Berkshire by an overwhelming 657%.
Since we never use a single time frame to reach our conclusion, let’s audit the same group's performance results from the previous market bottom, March 24, 2020, to date. The results and returns are as follows: S&P 500 ($SPX) up 72%, NASDAQ 100 ($NDX) up 80%, DOW Industrials ($INDU) 71%, Small caps ($SML) up 123%, Mid-caps ($MID) up 108%. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A) was the laggard, up only 61%. All of these major US Indexes, including the DOW Industrials, outperformed his company, Berkshire Hathaway. This time the leader, the small-cap index ($SML), outperformed Berkshire by an overwhelming 62%.
Key points
1. These results represent two specific periods. Different dates will result in different outcomes.
2. When investing, diversification among different equity groups reduces risk.
3. Past performance does not dictate future returns.
4. During both periods, all but one major index outperformed the returns of Berkshire Hathaway and their once mega-successful value investing strategies.
What’s next? We look under the hood of Berkshire’s top holding to see if we can spot why the lack of performance vs. these general indexes.
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.