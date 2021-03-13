David England: Warren Buffet — the greatest investor of all-time?

Since we never use a single time frame to reach our conclusion, let’s audit the same group's performance results from the previous market bottom, March 24, 2020, to date. The results and returns are as follows: S&P 500 ($SPX) up 72%, NASDAQ 100 ($NDX) up 80%, DOW Industrials ($INDU) 71%, Small caps ($SML) up 123%, Mid-caps ($MID) up 108%. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A) was the laggard, up only 61%. All of these major US Indexes, including the DOW Industrials, outperformed his company, Berkshire Hathaway. This time the leader, the small-cap index ($SML), outperformed Berkshire by an overwhelming 62%.

Key points

1. These results represent two specific periods. Different dates will result in different outcomes.

2. When investing, diversification among different equity groups reduces risk.

3. Past performance does not dictate future returns.

4. During both periods, all but one major index outperformed the returns of Berkshire Hathaway and their once mega-successful value investing strategies.

