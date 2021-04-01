David England: Why investing in mid-cap funds shouldn't be overlooked

Last week, I began a new series answering questions to identify market cap indexes ETFs, high-performance funds with low expense ratios. I started with the most overlooked group, small caps, and showed how they grossly outperformed the general market ($SPX) by at least 34% in the last year.
What is next? Today, I identify mid-cap index ETFs. Plus, show their performance and expense ratios to compare with your holdings.
Before we proceed, let me show why I focus on mid-cap funds. Here is a performance chart comparing small, mid, and large-cap indexes over the last 25 years. Imagine, 25 years ago, only investing in large-cap funds like most other investors. If so, you would have lost out on 524% of mid-cap returns and 425% of small cap returns.
Recent data shows ten times more money is invested in large-cap U.S. blend funds than in midcap blend U.S. equity funds. Now you see why I get excited with these small and mid-cap funds and why they should not be overlooked.
Here are some of my favorite mid-cap ETFs by the size of assets.
IJH-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF tracks the investment results of the S&P Mid Cap Index, which measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market. IJH has net assets of 61 billion and an expense ratio of only .05%.
VO-Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF tracks the CRSP US Mid Cap Index's performance, a broadly diversified index of stocks of mid-size U.S. companies. V.O. has assets of 44 billion and an expense ratio of only .04%.
IWR-iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF tracks the investment results of the Russell Midcap Index, which measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market. IWR has assets of 27 billion and an expense ratio of .19%.
MDY-SPDR S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF tracks the performance of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Index. MDY has assets of 20 billion and an expense ratio of 0.23%.
IWS-iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF tracks the investment results of the Russell Mid-Cap Value Index, which measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market. IWS is the smallest fund in this group, with assets of 12 billion and an expense ratio of .24%, the highest in this group.
I charted the performance of each fund from the recent market bottom, March 2020, running to real-time. The results and returns by rank are as follows: IJH-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (blue line) up 110.69%, MDY-SPDR S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (red line), up 110.11%, IWR-iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (green line) up 98.35%, IWS-iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (purple line), up 97.79%, VO-Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (brown line) up 94.28% and the market, $SPX (black line) is only up 72.85%.
Here are the action points:
- Bigger is not always better. The largest funds did not consistently outperform the smaller funds.
- These results represent a specific period. Different dates will result in different outcomes.
- Past performance does not dictate future returns.
- All these major mid-cap ETFs outperformed the returns of the S&P 500 symbol $SPX.
- The leader of this group, IJH, outperformed $SPX by 37%.
- The laggard of this group, VO, outperformed $SPX by 21%.
Make sure you know the expense ratios of your funds. Many are shocked when they discover their financial planner has them in market-cap funds with expense ratios north of .50% or higher. If this is the case, make sure the funds outperform the lower expense ratio funds by at least that amount.
Finally, if you own market cap mutual funds, research the name of the index they track. If they track the indexes named in this column and have four, five, or six times the fees and expense ratio’s ask why?
I have seen many that fall into the higher multiple expense ratio camp and, other than a unique fund name, perform a lot less than these funds with exceptionally low expenses.
Even with a time frame of one year, you can see how low expense ratios make a difference in performance. Over 10, 20, or 30 years, it can make a huge difference.
Finally, some online brokerage houses like Fidelity and Schwab allow you to buy fractional shares. This enables investors to buy a specified amount monthly instead of waiting to have the funds to purchase whole shares.
For example, an investor plans to allocate $100 a month to their retirement account using a smart strategy called “dollar-cost averaging.” Previously they had to calculate how many shares they could purchase and just get close to the total dollar amount. If buying mutual funds, they had to guess at the price since they only price daily after the market closes. Now, with fractional shares or what other term “slices,” they allocate a fixed dollar amount, and the brokerage house purchases the exact number of shares.
Take the time to learn which brokerages work to lower fees and increase the number of no-cost client services for the new normal.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.