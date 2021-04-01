David England: Why investing in mid-cap funds shouldn't be overlooked

Last week, I began a new series answering questions to identify market cap indexes ETFs, high-performance funds with low expense ratios. I started with the most overlooked group, small caps, and showed how they grossly outperformed the general market ($SPX) by at least 34% in the last year.

What is next? Today, I identify mid-cap index ETFs. Plus, show their performance and expense ratios to compare with your holdings.

Before we proceed, let me show why I focus on mid-cap funds. Here is a performance chart comparing small, mid, and large-cap indexes over the last 25 years. Imagine, 25 years ago, only investing in large-cap funds like most other investors. If so, you would have lost out on 524% of mid-cap returns and 425% of small cap returns.

Recent data shows ten times more money is invested in large-cap U.S. blend funds than in midcap blend U.S. equity funds. Now you see why I get excited with these small and mid-cap funds and why they should not be overlooked.

Here are some of my favorite mid-cap ETFs by the size of assets.