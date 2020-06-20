Debra Richard earns The Arc of Illinois’ Direct Services Professional Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Debra Richard, a residential supervisor at Centerstone, was recently honored with The Arc of Illinois’ Direct Services Professional Award for her outstanding, dedicated, direct care service and support to persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Richard was selected as one of 10 finalists in early April.

Richard was officially awarded the Direct Support Professional Award during The Arc of Illinois’ 70th Annual Convention on Friday, June 12.

“Words cannot convey what it means to be nominated and to win the award,” Richard said in a news release from Centerstone.

Richard was nominated for the award by Amanda McClellan, Centerstone residential manager, and Angie Robison, Centerstone residential coordinator.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0