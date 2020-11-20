Don Badgley of Du Quoin named Prairie State Insurance Cooperative Producer of the Year

ARM of Illinois Inc. recently announced that Don Badgley from M&M Insurance Agency Inc. in DuQuoin was named Prairie State Insurance Cooperative's Producer of the Year.

Badgley was recognized for his sales success and service commitment to PSIC, according to a news release.

PSIC is a full-service insurance and risk management program offered to public schools in Illinois. In addition to workers compensation, coverages include property and casualty, automobile, excess liability, school board legal, student accident, cyber liability, pollution and more. The program is administered by Gallagher, the leading provider of risk management and insurance solutions for Illinois public school districts.

ARM of Illinois is the exclusive marketing agent of PSIC. A member of ARM International, the group provides a distribution platform for insurers, wholesalers, and program managers. ARM of Illinois has 24 independent agency members operating from locations throughout Illinois.

— The Southern

