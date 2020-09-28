Donna Denson named president and director of local sales and marketing of The Southern

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinoisan parent company Lee Enterprises Inc. announced Monday that Donna Denson has been selected as president and director of local sales and marketing of The Southern Illinoisan.

Her appointment is effective immediately. She previously was advertising director at the Southeast Missourian newspaper. Denson succeeds publisher Terra Kerkemeyer, who has left the company.

“Donna brings high energy, a strong positive outlook and a wealth of leadership experience to this new role,” Lee Group Publisher Chris White said in a Monday news release. “She’s spent a great deal of her career in markets much like Carbondale, and I’m confident she’ll quickly connect to this great community.”

Denson joined the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in 1991 as an account executive and progressed through multiple leadership positions before becoming advertising director in 2002. She was named advertising manager for the Sun Coast Media Group Inc. in Venice, Florida, in 2005 before returning to the Southeast Missourian in 2009.

Denson said she has great passion for helping local businesses succeed and grow. With both the print and online products, she says The Southern Illinoisan has solutions to help businesses.