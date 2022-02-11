Dr. Wayne Wells celebrates one-year anniversary with Centerstone’s MAT Program

MARION — Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health and addiction services, is celebrating one year of Dr. Wayne O. Wells serving as medication-assisted treatment (MAT) medical director for Centerstone’s Illinois region.

Dr. Wells began his adventure with Centerstone on Feb. 1, 2021.

“I am grateful to be welcomed into the Centerstone family as the MAT medical director,” said Dr. Wells. “I look forward to further support Centerstone’s noble purpose of delivering life-changing care through my work in the MAT program helping the many individuals in need on their road to recovery.”

As the MAT medical director, Dr. Wells oversees the MAT services in Illinois, which provides treatment services to those whose lives have been devastated by opiate addiction. MAT treatment includes a combination of medication, counseling and psychiatric services to help individuals establish and maintain long lasting recovery.

Dr. Wells’ responsibilities include being involved with the screening and admissions of new clients as they begin their journey with Centerstone, monitoring the adequate dosage for clients, ensuring compliance with all federal regulations, and responding to any emergent situations that may arise.

Born in Miami and growing up in a small town in Florida, Dr. Wells is fluent in Spanish and understands the integral role that culture plays in providing high quality individualized healthcare. Dr. Wells received his medical degree from the Universidad Autonomo de Guerrero in Curnavaca, Mexico.

He has served as president and medical director for a variety of healthcare organizations, including the Mid-State Independent Physician Association, Wilson County Medical Society, Trevecca Nazarene University Physician Assistant Program and Health Resource Integration Clinics.

“With more than 40 years of experience in the medical industry, we are extremely fortunate to have Dr. Wells and his wealth of knowledge on our team at Centerstone,” said John Markley, Centerstone Regional CEO.

“We want to thank Dr. Wells for all of his hard work and dedication to supporting the community,” Markley said. “Under the leadership of Dr. Wells and his team, Centerstone’s MAT program has helped more than 300 individuals receive life-changing treatment over the last year. We look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Wells in delivering care that changes people’s lives.”

To learn more about Centerstone or the MAT program please visit www.centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (1-877-467-3123).

