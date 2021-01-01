Drew Watson of Marion offers mobile knife-sharpening to Southern Illinois

Watson says many of his customers are surprised at how sharp his work makes their knives.

“They’ll cut into a tomato and not smash them or have to stab at them first,” he says. “I can take a knife and make it better than it has ever been for less than $3.”

He also says he surprises clients by showing them how to best care for their blades so that they will stay sharp.

“Most of the nicer sets come with a honing or sharpening steel. I’ll show them how to use it properly to keep the edge sharp on them,” he explains.

He also gives advice on proper care and tips on using knives.

“The best cutting service you can have is wood, but you can also use a plastic cutting board,” he says. “Don’t use glass or ceramic or the hard countertops like stone. Those dull a knife so fast and they can roll the edge of the knife, too. You can take the highest-quality knife out there and use it on stone and it will dull it within a week or two.”

Other tips, Watson says, include a caution to always hand-wash knives.