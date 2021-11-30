Edwardsville small business inducted into the Illinois Made Program

EDWARDSVILLE - State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is congratulating the new small businesses inducted into the Illinois Made Program.

“I want to congratulate the Water Sweets Soap Company in Edwardsville on being inducted into the Illinois Made Program," said Stuart. “Adding them to the program recognizes their hard work and dedication to our community to provide unique all-natural beauty products that are locally sourced.”

The Illinois Office of Tourism added 28 new small businesses into their Illinois Made program. The program launched in 2016 to recognize unique small businesses around the state that offer one-of-a-kind products and experiences. You can find more about the program and local businesses to shop for this holiday season by visiting enjoyillinois.com.

“I want to congratulate every small business added to the program on their hard work and dedication to their trade,” continued Stuart. “The Illinois Made program highlights how hard our small businesses work to provide our state and community with their unique products and experiences.”

