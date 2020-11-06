Emling and Hoffman Merges with Rice Sullivan LLC

Harold Emling and Don Hoffman of Emling & Hoffman CPAs announced this week that the firm has completed a merger with Rice Sullivan LLC with offices in Swansea and Altamont in Illinois and a Missouri office in Ellisville.

Emling & Hoffman has served Southern Illinois for 35 years with offices in Du Quoin and Nashville, while Rice Sullivan LLC has been in operation for more than 60 Years.

The firm will continue to operate the Du Quoin and Nashville offices with Rice Sullivan LLC employing all of the existing staff with no changes to the phone numbers and office addresses, the company said in a news release.

CPA Sarah Kary, Emling & Hoffman partner since 2016, will continue to manage the offices as a principal with the firm.

Emling and Hoffman are retiring and will be assisting during the transition.

The combined firm under Rice Sullivan LLC will continue to serve businesses, individuals, nonprofit organizations and governments throughout the Southern Illinois area. The firm will continue to provide a full range of audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services.

— The Southern

