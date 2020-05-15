Evan Taylor joins Lawler Brown Law Firm in Marion

Attorney Evan Taylor has recently joined Lawler Brown Law Firm in Marion.
Taylor specializes in complex estate planning, probate, business law, personal injury and real estate law.
Taylor received a Bachelor of Science Degree from East Tennessee State University in 2005 and a Juris Doctorate from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 2009. While at SIU, Evan was published in both the Journal of Legal Medicine and Legal Medicine Perspectives.
Taylor is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and is licensed to practice law in both Illinois and Tennessee.
Lawler Brown Law Firm is located at 1600 W. Main St. in Marion, and can be reached at 618-993-2222.
