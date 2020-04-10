Farm Credit Illinois awards four local students with scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Farm Credit Illinois recently awarded a total of $60,000 in scholarships to high school seniors throughout central and Southern Illinois to pursue agriculture-related majors and careers.

Each of the 30 recipients received a $2,000 agriculture scholarship, and four of the students were from Southern Illinois:

• Alec Fewkes will graduate from Woodlawn High School and attend Wabash Valley College to study agricultural production.

• Katie Huff will graduate from Mount Vernon High School and attend Black Hawk College to study pre-veterinary medicine.

• Jordi Oliver will graduate from Vienna High School and attend Lake Land College as an agriculture transfer.

• Alex Remsey will graduate from Cobden High School and attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study agricultural and biological engineering.

This is the 17th year of the Farm Credit agriculture scholarship program which has awarded a total of $516,000 to 387 students since 2004. Scholarship selections are based on a combination of academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community organizations, and the applicant’s commitment to an agricultural career.

The Southern

