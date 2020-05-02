Farm demand: Big Muddy Hogs, food outlet in Hurst grows into successful venture

Roger Schuttek takes the farm-to-table movement very seriously, but the concept in which consumers know exactly where their food comes from, was not foremost for in his mind when he started his farm on the edge of Hurst several years ago.
In fact, Schuttek was what many call a hobby farmer.
“We started the farm in 2012, but it was really a farm,” he said. “We moved out here and had just a few chickens, then we decided we wanted to try to raise a few pigs just for ourselves.”
Schuttek and his wife, Tina, called their new venture Big Muddy Hogs and soon began sharing some of the pork and chicken from their farm with friends and relatives.
“Everybody was really happy with it and actually wanted to purchase more,” he said.
As the farm grew, so did demand for their products.
“We started out doing farmers markets in the area. They were OK, but it didn’t really work out well for us because when you have livestock, you can’t really be away from the farm for a long period of time,” he said. “My experience was that as soon as you packed up and go to the market that’s when a tree limb would fall on a fence and hogs would get out.”
He says the solution was simple: an on-farm store. Today, Big Muddy Hogs has its own retail outlet.
“It really helps us to have the store here because we can be managing the store and doing things on the farm at the same time, keeping an eye on everything,” he said. “It’s also makes us a convenient option because people don’t have to wait around for a farmers market. They can come here seven days a week to shop.”
In addition to pork and poultry raised on-site (and processed for sale by a U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected facility in Anna), the Big Muddy Food Hub also carries a wide range of products from other local farms and small operations.
“We have a little bit of everything, all locally sourced,” he said.
Shelves and refrigerator cases are lined with breads, jams, jellies, cheeses, produce, beef and, of course, pork and chicken from the farm. Schuttek is especially proud of the pork from Big Muddy Hogs.
“We don’t raise the hogs the way they do at larger, commercial farms. Ours are outside, pasture-raised,” he said. “We are a farrow to finish farm and that means we keep a breeding herd and the animals are here for their entire life.”
He says the farm raises what he calls “heritage breed” hogs — mostly Red Wattle and Mulefoot hogs — lines of animals which have been raised for generations.
“These are older breeds and the meat is a little more marbled than people are used to. I think it’s a better product because it doesn’t dry out when you cook it,” he said.
The term marbling refers to inter-muscular fat which adds flavor and juiciness to the meat.
Schuttek says while he didn’t expect to become a producer-turned-retailer, he can think of nothing better.
“I kind of feel like this is what I’m supposed to be doing because I really enjoy this work. It’s more than just a job; I’m having fun,” he said.
He says he wants to continue to grow the operation, which is already open seven days a week for customers, but still stay small and customer-focused.
“I don’t want to get too big. I like the small, local aspect. I want to keep the level of quality,” he said.
He adds that he might eventually like to construct a new building for the store and perhaps even add features like a deli counter and commercial kitchen.
“Honestly, at first I had no idea whether this was going to work,” he said. “I said that this is what we were going to try and it was a slow start, but people started coming in and they were really happy with the local products and now we’re lucky. It’s just kept on growing.”
Big Muddy Hogs is at 300 Adams St. in Hurst. For more information, call 618-922-8724 or visit the website at www.bigmuddyhogs.com.
Empty classrooms, churches, bars and stores: Southern Illinois COVID-19 impact, in photos
Holy Week
Holy Week
Holy Week
Holy Week
PPE litter
PPE litter
Searching for closure: SIU Carbondale graduating students grapple adapting to COVID-19 challenges
Meals to-go
Testing
School's out
Closed for now
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale bar community unsure of future amidst COVID-19 outbreak
School's out
School's out
Food to-go
IDNR closes state sites
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Faith communities adapt weekly worship to coronavirus pandemic
Virus shows its impact in Southern Illinois
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.