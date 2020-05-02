Farm demand: Big Muddy Hogs, food outlet in Hurst grows into successful venture

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roger Schuttek takes the farm-to-table movement very seriously, but the concept in which consumers know exactly where their food comes from, was not foremost for in his mind when he started his farm on the edge of Hurst several years ago.

In fact, Schuttek was what many call a hobby farmer.

“We started the farm in 2012, but it was really a farm,” he said. “We moved out here and had just a few chickens, then we decided we wanted to try to raise a few pigs just for ourselves.”

Schuttek and his wife, Tina, called their new venture Big Muddy Hogs and soon began sharing some of the pork and chicken from their farm with friends and relatives.

“Everybody was really happy with it and actually wanted to purchase more,” he said.

As the farm grew, so did demand for their products.

“We started out doing farmers markets in the area. They were OK, but it didn’t really work out well for us because when you have livestock, you can’t really be away from the farm for a long period of time,” he said. “My experience was that as soon as you packed up and go to the market that’s when a tree limb would fall on a fence and hogs would get out.”