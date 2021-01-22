Farmers markets fared well during COVID challenges

COVID-19 has yielded few positives on very few fronts. One may be farmers markets.
Though the pandemic has resulted in disruptions across the food-supply chain, many Illinois farmers involved in direct-to-consumer sales prospered.
“It’s been very challenging during these times,” said Janie Maxwell, executive director of the Illinois Farmers Market Association. “We have seen problems in the traditional food-supply chain, and I think that has sent some customers to farmers markets. There has been a far greater interest in farmers markets than I’ve seen in years.”
Maxwell provided farmers and market managers with an update on the impact COVID has had on vendors and customers of farmers markets during a session at the Illinois Specialty Crop Conference, held virtually.
While acknowledging that not everyone had the same experience, Maxwell emphasized that sales at markets in the state were up in 2020, and she is hopeful the trend will continue in 2021.
“The ones that opened saw increases in sales,” she said. “Instead of just perusing the market, getting a cup of coffee and getting a couple of ears of corn, people were coming as shoppers and buying large quantities of food.
“Farmers markets have really stepped into that space and been a place for consumers to find access to local, nutritious, healthy food. We’ve seen many people use farmers markets for the first time in 2020. There may have been fewer customers and maybe not, but they were spending more money. Most of the ones I talked to said their sales were up across the board. We were really pleased that the market season happened and that it went well.”
Farmers markets enjoyed special status during statewide restrictions on business activity during various phases of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mitigation strategy.
“Gov. Pritzker considered farmers markets essential businesses. That was key,” Maxwell said. “… Many people felt that a farmers market was one of the safest places to buy food. It is not only outdoors, but the footprint is so much smaller than what you would find in the traditional food-supply chain.”
The IFMA, along with other organizations, has compiled tools vendors may use to better position themselves as direct food providers, an area that saw increased interest during the pandemic. The association — in coordination with the Illinois Department of Agriculture and MarketMaker, a national network connecting farmers with consumers — offers marketing opportunities for farmers selling fruits, vegetables, meats and other products at open markets, among other venues.
Maxwell stressed that vendors can help themselves by providing as much information as possible to go on the state and national database.
“The more you put into your MarketMaker profile, the easier it is for partners to find you,” she said. “If you just put in your business name and address and that’s about it, you’ll be a dot on a map. But if you tell us about where you sell — maybe you have an online store of some type — you can connect your profile to that online store.”
She praised the actions market managers took in addressing challenges related to COVID. They included constantly shifting models, such as curbside drive-up service only or face-to-face interactions with restrictions. Markets responded by offering hand-sanitizing stations, requiring masks and marking off spaces for social distancing.
“Hats off to all of you for working to make systems and changes that served your community and served your customer base,” Maxwell said. “It was a critical season.”