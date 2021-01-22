Farmers markets fared well during COVID challenges

COVID-19 has yielded few positives on very few fronts. One may be farmers markets.

Though the pandemic has resulted in disruptions across the food-supply chain, many Illinois farmers involved in direct-to-consumer sales prospered.

“It’s been very challenging during these times,” said Janie Maxwell, executive director of the Illinois Farmers Market Association. “We have seen problems in the traditional food-supply chain, and I think that has sent some customers to farmers markets. There has been a far greater interest in farmers markets than I’ve seen in years.”

Maxwell provided farmers and market managers with an update on the impact COVID has had on vendors and customers of farmers markets during a session at the Illinois Specialty Crop Conference, held virtually.

While acknowledging that not everyone had the same experience, Maxwell emphasized that sales at markets in the state were up in 2020, and she is hopeful the trend will continue in 2021.

“The ones that opened saw increases in sales,” she said. “Instead of just perusing the market, getting a cup of coffee and getting a couple of ears of corn, people were coming as shoppers and buying large quantities of food.