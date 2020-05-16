Fast Eddie’s Karaoke and DJ Show helping with drive-by celebrations

It’s a Sunday afternoon in Carbondale. Trying to celebrate a little boy’s birthday as best as they can during the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home order, the boy’s parents organize a “drive-by” celebration where family and friends pull up to the driveway, honking, waving and offer socially-distant birthday greetings.
Then suddenly, he hears the familiar notes of “Happy Birthday” and out of the corner of his eye see a pickup truck pulling a trailer with flags, flashing lights and speakers. A huge smile appears on his face and as he realizes all of the commotion is for him, the disc jockey in the trailer begins playing the young man’s favorite song.
A few minutes later, accompanied by a faster upbeat version of “Happy Birthday,” the trailer pulls away and the youngster has a birthday memory he will never forget.
It’s all in a day’s work for Eddie Nicholson Jr. and the staff of Fast Eddie’s Karaoke and DJ Show.
Well, work is not the right word. To Eddie, it’s not really work.
“They know it’s their birthday, but when I pull up and we have that loud music going. They smile and get to dance. They just love it. It’s like they’re in a different world,” Nicholson said. “I love to see the look on the little kid’s face. It’s like nothing else.”
He explains that the company has been doing three or four drive-by celebrations daily during the pandemic, simply to bring a little joy to people of all ages. The company even helped celebrate a gentleman turning 91 this week. He says it’s been a good activity, especially since many of his company’s regular engagements have been postponed because of the pandemic.
All he asks for in return for a “drive-by” celebration is a donation to help pay for gasoline for the trailer’s generator and fuel for the trip to and from Fast Eddie’s base in Marion.
“When this pandemic came along, we figured that this could help cheer people up,” he said.
Nicholson has been cheering people up with music for nearly 30 years. While his daughter currently is the owner of the business, he was — and still is — Fast Eddie, establishing the business 27 years ago.
“I went into a music store that my great uncle owned and he told me that I needed to do a DJ show,” he said. “He said, ‘Here’s a karaoke machine; take it if you want it.’ I took it and the eight or nine compact discs he had and that very week I booked two shows, charging $25 for the night. I thought I was getting rich.”
Soon he upgraded systems and launched a full-fledged disc jockey show, providing music and lighting for dances, wedding receptions, corporate events and more. Now Fast Eddie’s has equipment for all sizes and types of shows, several trailers (including the mobile DJ unit used for the drive-by celebrations) and advancing technology including mobile Internet hot spots so that a requested song can be downloaded instantly.
“My son, Eddie III, knows more about a lot of it than I do,” the elder Nicholson says with a grin. “He’ll say, ‘Dad, we need this,’ so we get it and he sets it all up.”
In fact, it is often the 15-year-old Eddie III at the sound board for the drive-up celebrations, which his father says they will continue to offer from Harrisburg to Carbondale and Vienna to Benton.
“When we built this trailer, we weren’t expecting this COVID-19, but it’s been a perfect fit and seems to bring smiles to people’s faces. We’re glad to do it,” he says.
Nicholson says those interested in booking a drive-by or traditional show can call the company at 618-997-4787.
