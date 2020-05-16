Fast Eddie’s Karaoke and DJ Show helping with drive-by celebrations

He explains that the company has been doing three or four drive-by celebrations daily during the pandemic, simply to bring a little joy to people of all ages. The company even helped celebrate a gentleman turning 91 this week. He says it’s been a good activity, especially since many of his company’s regular engagements have been postponed because of the pandemic.

All he asks for in return for a “drive-by” celebration is a donation to help pay for gasoline for the trailer’s generator and fuel for the trip to and from Fast Eddie’s base in Marion.

“When this pandemic came along, we figured that this could help cheer people up,” he said.

Nicholson has been cheering people up with music for nearly 30 years. While his daughter currently is the owner of the business, he was — and still is — Fast Eddie, establishing the business 27 years ago.

“I went into a music store that my great uncle owned and he told me that I needed to do a DJ show,” he said. “He said, ‘Here’s a karaoke machine; take it if you want it.’ I took it and the eight or nine compact discs he had and that very week I booked two shows, charging $25 for the night. I thought I was getting rich.”