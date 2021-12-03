Fazoli’s Names Mount Vernon Team Member June Hall to All-American Team

MOUNT VERNON — Fazoli’s recently recognized local Mount Vernon Team Member June Hall as one of five recipients of the company’s All-American Team Award, honoring the top restaurant leaders who work to solidify Fazoli’s best-in-class brand status.

This annual award honors Fazoli’s leading associates who epitomize the best-of-the-best from among the brand’s nearly 5,000 company and franchise associates across the country. All honorees received a $1,000 check, certificate of appreciation and a specially designed uniform that distinguishes them as Fazoli’s All-Americans.

“We are beyond excited for the opportunity to honor five talented and dedicated individuals making a difference in the Fazoli’s Family,” said Vice President of Human Resources Dave Craig. “These team members play a huge role in not only the success of their local restaurants but in setting our brand apart as an industry leader in service and excellence. Our winners embody Fazoli’s mission, purpose and values every day on and off the job. We are proud to recognize and reward their continued pursuit of excellence.”

Hall has devoted over 23 years to the Fazoli’s family. An associate trainer, her work ethic is unrivaled. Hall is professional, attentive, diligent and caring, a true guest ambassador. Beloved by guests, there’s even a couple who drives one hour each week to visit the Mount Vernon Fazoli’s and see Hall. Outside of Fazoli’s, she is heavily involved in all aspects of her church, including preaching and teaching for more than 63 years.

“June is the heart of our Mount Vernon team,” said Fazoli’s General Manager Derrick James. “She is a compassionate team member who is dedicated to supporting our restaurant and elevating the guest experience. She loves coming to work every day and her smile and excitement are contagious. We are proud to have her on Team Fazoli’s and excited to celebrate this much deserved accomplishment!”

