Each year, the Ferrell Hospital Foundation awards scholarships to local seniors who plan to pursue a degree in health care.
The following local seniors were awarded scholarships:
• Kynzie Sizemore, Eldorado High School, who plans to attend Southeastern Illinois College to pursue nursing.
• Molly Williams, Eldorado High School, who plans to attend Southeastern Illinois College to pursue nursing.
• Jack Martin, Harrisburg High School, who plans to attend Southern Illinois University to begin education to become orthopedic surgeon.
• Grace Lueke, Hamilton County High School, who plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study physical therapy.
• Will Henson, Gallatin County High School, who plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to begin education to become a physician.
• Sydney Lucas, Carmi-White County High School, who plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to pursue nursing.
— The Southern
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.