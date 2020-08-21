 Skip to main content
Ferrell Hospital Foundation awards scholarships
Ferrell Hospital Foundation awards scholarships

Each year, the Ferrell Hospital Foundation awards scholarships to local seniors who plan to pursue a degree in health care.

The following local seniors were awarded scholarships:

• Kynzie Sizemore, Eldorado High School, who plans to attend Southeastern Illinois College to pursue nursing.

• Molly Williams, Eldorado High School, who plans to attend Southeastern Illinois College to pursue nursing.

• Jack Martin, Harrisburg High School, who plans to attend Southern Illinois University to begin education to become orthopedic surgeon.

• Grace Lueke, Hamilton County High School, who plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study physical therapy.

• Will Henson, Gallatin County High School, who plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to begin education to become a physician.

• Sydney Lucas, Carmi-White County High School, who plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to pursue nursing.

— The Southern

