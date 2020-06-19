Ferrell Hospital names Dirk Morgan as CFO

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dirk Morgan recently became the new Chief Financial Officer of Ferrell Hospital.

On June 1, Morgan started at Ferrell Hospital with more than 30 years of healthcare finance experience. Most recently, he served as vice president of finance at Methodist Health in Kentucky, and division CFO at Life Point Health.

Morgan has served in similar leadership roles at RegionalCare Capella Health in Tennessee; Murray Calloway County Hospital, Murray, Kentucky; Capella Healthcare in Franklin, Tennessee; Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky; Parkway Regional Hospital in Fulton, Kentucky; and Community Health Services in Cairo.

Morgan is a graduate of Murray State University, with a degree in accounting.

— The Southern

